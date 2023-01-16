The hormonal imbalances typical of menopause manifest themselves in various ways, from dry skin to thinning hair, through hot flashes and mood swings.

Also not to be underestimated is a possible increase in bad cholesterol levels (hypercholesterolemia) due to metabolic and biochemical reasons, which affects up to 30 percent of women after the age of 50.

Metabolism changes

«The estrogen hormones that characterize the reproductive age of women have a positive influence on lipoproteins, organic compounds that carry cholesterol. The female metabolism changes in menopause and becomes more similar to the male one. Consequently, in women there is an increase in bad cholesterol, LDL, and a decrease in the good one, HDL, with a lipid profile more similar to the androgenic one», explains Dr. Lelio Morricone, diabetologist and endocrinologist at the IRCCS Hospital Galeazzi-Sant’Ambrogio (San Donato Group).

The diagnosis

To verify the increase in cholesterol, the doctor should prescribe specific blood tests, to identify the two fractions – good and bad – as well as triglycerides. In any case, to evaluate the appropriateness of a therapy, other risk factors must also be taken into consideration, such as smoking, hypertension, family history and visceral fat, located on the abdomen”, specifies the specialist.

The solutions

If the amounts of bad cholesterol are between 115 and 190 mg/dl (milligrams per decilitre) and in the absence of other risk factors, you can intervene by improving your lifestyle. The first step is to reduce the saturated fats in the diet, contained in foods of animal origin (except fish) and in palm oil. Better to also limit eggs, cheeses, processed meats and move towards alternative protein sources, especially legumes and fish. Even if they do not directly influence cholesterol, with a view to a healthy diet, it is good to eliminate as much as possible the simple sugars contained, for example, in drinks and sweets (especially snacks) as well as salt, in favor of spices and aromatic herbs . Green light for fruit, vegetables and whole grains, rich in fiber, capable of decreasing the absorption of bad cholesterol in the blood. “If cholesterol, on the other hand, exceeds 190 mg/dl, it is necessary to take drugs such as statins to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events, such as heart attacks and strokes”, concludes Morricone. Therapy must be constant and long-lasting.

Move!

Don’t neglect physical exercise: 30 minutes a day of aerobic activity (fast walking, cycling or stationary cycling, swimming, jogging, cross-country skiing) is enough to raise the levels of good cholesterol, which carries bad cholesterol in excess in the liver, where it will be eliminated.