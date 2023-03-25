Keeping cholesterol under control is essential for a healthy life. It is therefore important to carefully choose the foods you can eat and those to avoid. So let’s go and see which foods are recommended for a healthy breakfast that keeps cholesterol at bay.

High cholesterol in the morning: here’s how to lower it in a short time

Breakfast is very important and you have to do it well but you have to choose foods that are not harmful to our health. You can therefore drink coffee, since it does not increase cholesterol. It is also a very beneficial drink for our body as it has antioxidant properties and therefore counteracts free radicals.

Barley coffee is also recommended, a good alternative to regular coffee. In this case however, there is no caffeine but it is rich in mineral salts and fibre. Even juices and smoothies can be considered in a healthy breakfast.



In fact, they speed up the metabolism and also contain many mineral salts and vitamin C, especially the orange one. Milk can be drunk both skimmed and semi-skimmed, since the differences are minimal. Finally, the tea also goes to reduce the

bad cholesterol levels. As for what to eat, whole grains are recommended, which contain a lot of fiber. Among the cereals, the most recommended are wheat, oats, spelled, barley and rye.

Both fresh and dried fruit are also very good for you, since the former contains a lot of water, fiber, vitamins, antioxidants and mineral salts. While the second contains polyunsaturated fatty acids, i.e. omega 6 and omega 3. As dried fruit, we recommend walnuts, hazelnuts, almonds, pistachios, peanuts, pine nuts, macadamia nuts, and pecans.

You can also opt for yogurt, preferably derived from skimmed milk or fermented products such as soy-based.