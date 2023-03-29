High cholesterol and dementia. For the first time, an impressive Australian research has demonstrated the direct link between the risk of developing a form of dementia and high levels of LDL cholesterol, the one considered bad to be clear. The results were published on the official website of theHeart Research Institute di Newtownin Australia.

In this article

High cholesterol and dementia: 17 studies involving more than 1 million people analyzed

The researchers have put under the magnifying glass the data of over one million patients from different countries of the world. All participants were under the age of 65. The research team analyzed 17 international studies. The results leave no room for doubt: high cholesterol rates accelerate the incidence of cognitive decline.

High cholesterol and dementia: Lipids aggregate TAU protein

The work team explained that low-density lipoprotein, therefore LDL cholesterol, has a close link with the mild cognitive impairment. The adjective must not lead to think that it is something of little danger. This cognitive decline it is progressive and can lead to more serious forms.

Until now, we didn’t know that high cholesterol was a risk factor for dementia. However, we have found an important link. The “bad” cholesterol aggregates a protein called “got” between neurons, which crosses the blood-brain barrier and can lead to cognitive decline.

High cholesterol should be prevented

The normal level of cholesterol is 5.17 millimoles per litre. Each increase of one millimole per liter causes an 8 percent exacerbation of dementia. At this point, the researchers suggest a blood test every six months for those in their fifties and older. If we already suffer from high levels of LDL cholesterol, the tests can be repeated even more often. Here you can find many ways to keep cholesterol at bay without drugs.

Cases of dementia will double in the coming decades

In Italy over one million people suffer from a form of dementia. The most common is Alzheimer’s disease, which affects 600,000 people. The older you get, the more likely you are to deal with these progressive neurodegenerative diseases, which often lead people to no longer be self-sufficient. The estimates for the future are even more serious. Over the next twenty years, the number of people affected by a form of dementia could double.

Read also…