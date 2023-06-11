High cholesterol is a sneaky enemy, but you can fight and win with these foods

High cholesterol is dangerous to your health, but your diet also has a big impact. Try these foods and fight it at the dinner table.

Il cholesterol it is a silent enemy that can strike treacherously at any time and anyone without distinction.

Because if it is true that obesity and a sedentary lifestyle are risk factors, it is also true that even thin and perfectly fit people can be afflicted by them.

Come fight it? Obviously addressing the doctor first of all who will prescribe the right treatment, but the prevention it also passes by the table.

There are some foods that help counteract this problem and that could make the use of drugs superfluous, let’s find out what they are.

What is it about

First of all, it is good to know what the cholesterol and why it is so harmful to our body. In summary, it is a fat naturally present in the blood and tissues, useful for the construction of healthy cells. However, when it is in excessive quantities, it forms plaques in blood vessels which impede blood circulation increasing the risk of heart disease.

As mentioned it is called the silent enemy since it has no symptoms and the only way to find out is through blood tests. Medicines are the first move to cure it, but diet is an excellent adjuvant to fight it. We all know that there are some foods that we must avoid or limit, primarily animal fats such as butter, cream and lard; and then stuffed, saturated vegetable oils. And what should we eat instead?

Foods that lower cholesterol

What are the foods that they lower cholesterol? First i Whole grains starting fromavena, which thanks to the soluble fiber absorbs fat. Similarly the barley it’s a great choice, plus the hulled one has a low glycemic index. We can therefore use it instead of rice. Then we find legumes that can replace meat rich in saturated fats. Green light then to chickpeas, beans, peas but also grass peas, soy and all its derivatives such as drinks and tofu.

Finally, to fight bad cholesterol we can eat nuts without exaggerating, pesce especially small blue like sardines and the fruit. Especially apples, strawberries, grapes and citrus fruits, which are rich in pectin, a soluble fiber that lowers bad cholesterol values. And then vegetables, which absorb intestinal fat and green tea. We remind you that before deciding to eliminate the drugs it is necessary contact your doctor.

