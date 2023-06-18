High cholesterol, strawberries help to lower it: these and other allies of our health

High cholesterol is a sneaky enemy, because it often doesn’t manifest itself with obvious symptoms, but it can cause serious health problems such as heart attacks and strokes. Strawberries can be helpful in controlling it.

Fortunately, there are many foods that can help fight high cholesterol and keep our bodies healthy. Among these are fruit and vegetables, in particular red fruits, which are useful for keeping cholesterol at acceptable levels and guaranteeing good general health.

High cholesterol, a red fruit keeps it under control

The Mediterranean diet is a great choice for those who have to lower the cholesterol. This type of power supply involves the use of olive oil, one of the best foods for lowering cholesterol, because it is rich in monounsaturated fatty acids. Legumes, such as chickpeas and beans, can also help reduce the bad LDL cholesterol.

Furthermore, i seafood, they are another great source of health foods for sufferers of this problem. The blue fishlike salmon, is rich in Omega-3which is an essential fatty acid that helps prevent cardiovascular diseases. And algae, like the kombu and the wakamecan be valuable allies in the fight to reduce cholesterol.

But not only savory foods, even the cacao can be an ally. This is because it is rich in flavonoids, antioxidants that can protect our body from many diseases. However, it is recommended to choose dark chocolate with at least 70% cocoa, because it contains less sugar and fat than chocolate with milk.

But let’s not forget whole grains, such as brown rice and the whole grain breadare another wise choice to reduce the bad LDL cholesterol. These foods contain soluble fiber, which helps reduce our body’s absorption of cholesterol, thereby reducing blood cholesterol levels. It is also good to add le to the diet green leafy vegetableslike the spinach and the kale, can be of great help in the fight against high cholesterol. These greens are packed with nutrients like lutein, which helps prevent cholesterol from building up in your arteries.

Finally, don’t forget to include it in your diet fresh fruit which contains soluble fibers that help reduce levels of LDL cholesterol. In particular, banana and apples are very useful for this purpose. In general, eat a balanced diet and varied, rich in fruit, vegetables, whole grains, legumes and fish, can help reduce bad LDL cholesterol and keep our body healthy.

Conversely, it is important to avoid foods high in saturated fatssuch as red meat and cheeses, and limit the use of refined vegetable oils. Remember that lifestyle can also affect blood cholesterol levels. Exercise regularly and limit alcohol and tobacco to keep your heart fit and healthy.