High cholesterol: the foods you can consume in peace and (above all) those you need to avoid, there is an accurate list

High cholesterol is an increasingly common condition in people of all ages. Here is the complete list of permitted and prohibited foods.

A good habit is to carry out regular blood tests, so as to immediately identify any health problems. If we have found hypercholesterolemia we can remedy it immediately, already by correcting the food style.

Indeed we know that luckily it is not always mandatory to take medicines: Even changing your diet can improve your health. It happens, for example, even with diabetes: according to experts, one out of three cases could be avoided by changing eating habits.

Of course, in this article we talk about general rules and recommendations issued by the experts, but in case of diagnosis of high blood pressure it is necessary to follow the instructions of your doctor healing. The foods we mention below, however, are healthy regardless and preferring them means above all preventing numerous ailments.

What to eat and what not to eat with high cholesterol

To manage to keeping fit with adequate nutrition is not an impossible mission, quite the contrary. By discovering the suggestions of the experts we will understand that we have a myriad of available good and tasty food which not only help maintain the cholesterol controlbut they also lower its levels.

We recall that the Cholesterol it is a substance of our body and that only a type of it (LDL) can cause health ailments. Let’s talk about events even seriousdisabling and often even fatal, such as l’Ictus o l’Infarto.

It goes without saying that better to prevent than having to resort to urgent interventions or treatments with drugswho certainly lend a hand but are not exempt from possible unwanted events.

So let’s go find out what to put in the fridgeboth in case of hypercholesterolemia but also in general, to improve our health.

The first tip is to consume any type of fruit more often (but in season, otherwise we fill up on pesticides), vegetables, cereals (better if wholemeal) and then have snacks with nights .

(but in season, otherwise we fill up on pesticides), (better if wholemeal) and then have snacks with . In the diet must not be missing a good dose of pesce e you White meat and – contrary to what one might think – the diet must also be integrated with dairy products (obviously the fresh type and with less fat) and even the egg they are not bad for cholesterol.

e you and – contrary to what one might think – the diet must also be integrated with (obviously the fresh type and with less fat) and even the they are not bad for cholesterol. If we have to limit meat red we have excellent substitutes, which are the legumes.

Of course, also i food cooking methods they can improve, therefore it is better prefer the steam mode e limit seasonings that are too fatty. Among these, butter, lard, margarine and lard are “forbidden”, while with Extra Virgin Olive Oil we know we will never go wrong.

Finally, they are extremely “dangerous”, not only for high cholesterol but for all general health fried foods, very sugary foods, carbonated drinks, pickles (because they contain brine/salt), the salt itself – which must be dosed very well – and in general all those super processed industrial foodssuch as frankfurters and convenience foods.