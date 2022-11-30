Home Health High cholesterol, the latest studies and the fate of those who don’t cure it in time
High cholesterol, the latest studies and the fate of those who don’t cure it in time

Having high cholesterol, according to the latest research, indelibly “marks” the patient’s health, and it’s not just about risks.

that thehypercholesterolemia it wasn’t exactly healthy we already knew that. But today new studies launch a warning towards who does not control LDL levels.

Over the years, thanks to scientific dissemination, we have understood the difference between “good” and bad cholesterol, the LDL. We know that having high values ​​can depend on many factors and that we can do a lot to prevent related health problems, i.e. strokes and heart attacks.

Unfortunately the cardiovascular diseases they are the ones that they claim more lives every year, in Italy as in the world. Strokes strike in Italia circa 200 mila subject toannoand what worries is that 80% of these are new caseswhile 20% is represented by relapses, or relapses in those who had already been affected.

The causes of stroke from stroke are due to many variables, of course, but today new studies warn us: here’s why.

Exist specific guidelines to calculate the levels of “bad” cholesterol beyond which you risk your health. According to these guidelines, regularly checking the level of hypercholesterolemia literally saves lives.

As a rule, a healthy subject should have blood values ​​below 116 mg/dL; who instead falls into the categories of moderate risk – such as smokers – should not exceed 100 mg/dL. People diabetics or who have other diseases have a lower range, below 70 mg/dL. while who has already been affected by stroke/heart attack must not exceed 55 mg/dL.

I’m clear numbersfrom which a simple concept emerges. The higher the concentration of bad cholesterol in the blood, the higher the risk of having serious/disabling/fatal events such as strokes and heart attacks.

The words of Furio Colivicchipresident of theNational Association of Hospital Cardiologistsemerged during the last themed conference held in Rome, leave no room for doubt.

The evidence collected in numerous epidemiological, genetic and randomized trials has demonstrated unequivocally that low-density lipoproteins are the factor that determines the development of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease“.

One of main problems in the management/prevention of high cholesterol and of the consequent diseases is the lack of awareness of people. In fact, many of those who have to take therapies do not do it correctly. There is no continuity nor the will to carry out regular checkups.

Fortunately, the figure of the attending physician and pharmacists are increasingly linked by a professional collaboration, and they can help citizens get better health care.

(the information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies or publications in medical journals. Therefore, they do not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)

