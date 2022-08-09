If you have the high cholesterol it means that you have too much fatty substance called cholesterol in the blood. For many it is caused by bad eating habits, but for some it is a question of genetic predisposition. This condition is called familial hypercholesterolemiacaused by a genetic alteration passed down from one or both parents.

“People who have familial hypercholesterolemia have an rmajor risk of heart disease and death at a young age“Warns the Mayo Clinic. According to the health organization, Two signs of this genetic condition may appear on your face. I dand cholesterol deposits around the eyes are a telltale sign, notes the health organization.

High cholesterol levels can also cause the corneal arch, a white or gray ring around the iris of the eye. “This happens more commonly in older people, but it can occur in younger people who have familial hypercholesterolemia.”

Other signs to look for include: bumps around the knees, knuckles, or elbows; swollen or painful Achilles tendon.

Treatment can reduce the risk of developing heart disease, having a heart attack or stroke, or needing other treatment. According to the British Heart Foundation (BHF), people with high cholesterol often find that they can lower their cholesterol levels by changing their diet. Unfortunately, observes the BHF, the condition cannot be cured through diet alone, but you should still make sure you eat a healthy and balanced diet, maintain a healthy weight, and get plenty of exercise.

“To reduce cholesterol, try to cut down on fatty foodespecially food that contains a type of fat called fat saturated“, Advises the NHS. Saturated fat is the type of fat found in butter, lard, ghee, fatty meats, and cheese.

Instead, we recommend eat: oily fish, such as mackerel and salmon, brown rice, bread and pasta, nuts and seeds, fruits and vegetables.

UK health guidelines also recommend getting at least 150 minutes (2.5 hours) of exercise per week.