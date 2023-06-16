High cholesterol, these are the symptoms not to be underestimated: this is how your body talks to you

If you fear you have high cholesterol but haven’t had time to go for tests yet, here are the signals your body sends you

A healthy and balanced diet should be maintained throughout life: staying within one’s ideal weight in fact protects against some potentially very serious pathologies such as diabetes, hypertension and hypercholesterolemia. Although in our society, at a given age, these disorders seem “obvious” and are extremely widespread, in reality we should work with the new generations towards setting up a healthier and more sustainable long-term lifestyle, so that even with the arrival of old age the body is kept healthy and functioning.

One of the most frequent ailments is hypercholesterolemia. Cholesterol is one essential fat substance for the well-being of the body and its transport in the blood is entrusted to lipoproteins, of which there are four groups. The two most important are LDLwhich carry cholesterol synthesized by the liver and HDL, i.e. those that remove excess cholesterol from the various tissues, transporting it back to the liver which then eliminates it. In the event that blood tests show an excess of LDL in relation to the amount of HDL referred to as hypercholesterolemia: here are the consequences on the body.

Causes: heredity, lifestyle, risk factors

According to a 2018 study, hypercholesterolemia in Italy it involves 2.5 million people, ie 34.3% of men and 36.6% of women aged between 35 and 79. This is an extremely high figure, which indicates the incidence of one of the most widespread pathologies and therefore more bearers of long-term damage.

To cause and favor the onset of hypercholesterolemia there is both a genetic predisposition what a bad lifestyle. On the one hand, in fact, a modification of the LDL receptor gene on chromosome 19 is known to science: those with this type of hereditary hypercholesterolemia have high levels of total cholesterol and LDL but not triglycerides.

On the other hand, however, overweight and obesity, unbalanced diet, little or no physical activity and concomitance with other metabolic diseases such as diabetes combine to cause hypercholesterolemia, as does the habit of smoking which damages blood vessels and accelerates hardening of the arteries.

Prevention and treatment

If so on the one hand who is genetically predisposed to it it cannot do much at the chromosomal level, on the other hand at the level of the general population one can work on one’s lifestyle. Reduce saturated fat and alcohol consumption, eat properly preferring fruit, vegetables, legumes and whole grains, practicing regular physical activity and giving up the habit of smoking are just some of the habits that promote a healthy life and ward off hypercholesterolemia.

Body signals: eyes, hands and feet

However, the body sends us signals regarding hypercholesterolemia even before we really realize it. One of the main ones, reported by many people who have since been diagnosed with the disease, is the tingling andnumbness of hands and feet. It is the arteries that cause it: by causing less blood to flow, they cause joint pain.

Furthermore, even on a visual level, there may be problems related to an excess of cholesterol in the blood. According to some research, one of the first symptoms of hypercholesterolemia is one’s own eyestrain: it is caused by the accumulation of cholesterol in the blood vessels. In this case, it is also advisable to consult an ophthalmologist to understand if there has been damage to the eye.

The marks on the skin

Sounds unbelievable, but even the skin can tell us something more about our health. Let’s think of when we are ill and of the pallor that characterizes those who are not well: although we don’t know exactly what strikes them, when we see someone pale and dimly lit we immediately understand that something is wrong. In the case of hypercholesterolemia, some may appear yellowish skin patches or dark.

Hypercholesterolemia: a symptom are spots on the skin (grantennistoscana.it)Another skin-related symptom can be hives, or excessive itching: in these cases it is advisable to contact the dermatologist, who will be able to distinguish spots of other etiology from those caused by hypercholesterolemia. As well as the skineven the mind is an important indicator of well-being: people with high cholesterol have noticed greater stress, with evident fatigue and a difficulty always being lucid and responsive.

Digestive difficulty: another symptom

There is another very common symptom that is difficult to refer to hypercholesterolemia and it is the difficulty of digestion particularly fatty foods. Heavy stomach, nausea, bitter feeling in the mouth and heaviness are some of the related sensations. The cause must be sought in the fact that fatty foods reduce liver activity, i.e. that of the liver and, in case of hypercholesterolemiaare struggling to be processed.

In any case, whatever the symptoms you experience, if you suspect you have high cholesterol, you should consult your doctor. In most patients, however, hypercholesterolemia does not cause any symptoms and therefore it is necessary to undergo routine examinations to check this value as well.

