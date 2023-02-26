Surely eating fish is far preferable to eating meat and the reasons in favor of this choice are many. But those with high cholesterol must also pay more attention to fish products, since not all are good regardless.

But which the fish that those with high cholesterol should avoid?

For all, the general indication of is valid eat at least 2-3 portions of fish a week, opting in rotation for different varieties. But for those suffering from hypercholesterolemia, some choices are less suitable than others.

So here are the fish that it is preferable to avoid, those instead to be bought more often for include them in your diet and the nutritionist’s advice for those suffering from this problem.

High cholesterol: here is the fish that is preferable to avoid

When it comes to high cholesterol values ​​and fishwhich food to favor for one’s health-saving diet, the reference undoubtedly goes to the famous fats Omega-3.

These are beneficial substances for blood vessel healthnot just because they lower the level of the so-called bad cholesterol but also because they stimulate the production of the good one.

It goes without saying that, for anyone who needs to keep blood levels in check cholesterol too highit is essential to prefer lean fish to fatty or more cholesterol-rich ones.

Notoriously therefore, i molluscs and crustaceans are to be avoided. For example clams and mussels, as well as prawns.

I fattest fish that those suffering from hypercholesterolemia must avoid are: mackerel, salmon, redfish and anchovies, eel, herring, red snapper, swordfish as well as caviar and bottarga.

Obviously, does not mean that those with high cholesterol should forgetand forever the taste of these superb fish products. What matters however is limit the amount you eat to a minimum. A taste every now and then does not affect the weekly commitment to choose to eat the most suitable fish for one’s health conditions.

What fish can you eat with high cholesterol

The Omega-3s are the good fats par excellencewhich present a series of health benefits that have allowed them to position themselves on the podium of most valuable substances to include in your daily diet.

Obviously all fish contain themtherefore those who do not suffer from particular health problems can easily vary among the many types of fish available.

All those who have to keep instead keep your cholesterol level at bay can opt for an excellent variety of lean, tasty and rich in Omega 3 fish or the so-called blue fish.

This fish is defined in this way precisely because of the color that characterizes itwhat can be blue or green on the back and sometimes silvery in the belly part.

One of the most suitable fish for those with high cholesterol is the cod. They’re fine too anchovies, sardines, amberjack.

Other types of fish suitable for those with high cholesterol are sea bream and sea bass, turbot, hake and also octopus.

High cholesterol, fish to avoid and more. Here are the foods to ban from the table

Who every day has to fight at the table against high cholesterolhas as its basis a real one blacklist of foods to be banned to protect one’s health.

In fact, there is often some confusion about the “good” and “bad” cholesterol values. Just think for example that well 70% of this value is produced within our body.

So is the remainder 30% that comes from outside through food and on which we can go and act, taking care of nutrition and improving the constancy of physical activity.

First, foods to avoid for those living with this problem they are certainly the fattest ones.

So, you have to avoid red meats and cheeses as much as possiblethe fattest fish, an abuse of egg yolk, all types of fried foods but also fruit that is too sugary or fatty such as avocado.

And absolutely eliminate carbonated and sugary drinksfast food and all sausages such as frankfurters or ultra-processed foods.

As we have already mentioned several times in our articles, the cholesterol level that exceeds normaldoes not exclusively relate to power quality.

In fact, one of the main causes of these upward values ​​is lto a sedentary lifestyle. It has now been widely demonstrated in scientific literature that 30 minutes of physical activity a day is a real panacea for rebalancing blood values ​​and toning muscles.

What is important to point out is that it is not a question of “minutes” of training but all the advantages reside in the constancy with which the exercises are performed or brisk walking, for example.

So the indicative 30-40 minutes must be done during the day and not in two consecutive hours on the weekend, to be clear, in the illusion of recovering.

Find out how to walk every day to stay fit!