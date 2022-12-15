Many people suffer from a common problem: high cholesterol. Having this value high in the blood can lead to many problems, which is why it would be necessary to run for cover immediately. There are several conditions that can lead to such a situation, conditions such as being overweight, obesity, unhealthy eating and more.

There are many reasons why the cholesterol. This is a very serious problem as it can also lead to disease severe cardiovascular disease. The Ministry of Health has repeatedly explained that such diseases “they constitute the leading cause of adult mortality and morbidity in industrialized countries.”

For this reason it is necessary to prevent everything and avoid running into these health conditions and avoid too high cholesterol levels in the blood. There are several ways in which you can intervene to lower this value, one of the most used ways is to take care of your diet. There is a food that is present on the table of all Italians, especially during the Christmas holidays, I tell you that it can truly work miracles. That’s what it is.

The wonder food

One of the foods that has gods benefits and above all it helps regulate cholesterol is the dried fruitfood that never fails at the table especially in the Christmas time. Let’s talk about dried fruit such as walnuts, hazelnuts, almonds, pistachios and peanuts.

As Dr. Emanuela Russo states: “It is a real superfood, useful for athletes because it gives an immediate boost of energy. Furthermore, it is also suitable for vegans and vegetarians, as it represents a precious source of bioavailable proteins of vegetable origin and which contains a very wide range of amino acids, albeit not as much as that of proteins of animal origin”.

Dried fruit is not only ideal for regular cholesterol, but it brings a lot to our body vitamins and minerals. It is also a mine of potassium, phosphorus, magnesium and Omega 3.

Dr. Russo also explained that “These substances have a double positive effect: on the one hand they reduce the levels of LDL cholesterol (the ‘bad’ one, ed) and on the other they increase the levels of HDL cholesterol (the ‘good one’, ed). They therefore act as sweepers of the arteries, cleaning them of potentially dangerous deposits. In addition, nuts also lower triglyceride levels.”