High cholesterol, also known as hypercholesterolemia, occurs when your blood levels are too high.

Cholesterol is a fat found in the blood that is necessary for the body to function properly, but when levels are too high it can cause health problems. Let’s see which ones

What health problems does high cholesterol cause

Il high cholesterol is a risk factor for diseases such as:

coronary heart disease;

accumulation of fat in the arteries which become stiffer and with a narrow passage for blood;

blood clots with related blockage of blood flow;

the stroke;

peripheral vascular diseases.

We have two types of cholesterol: LDL, also known as “bad cholesterol,” and HDL, also known as “good cholesterol.”

LDL increases the risk of heart disease, while HDL can help protect the heart.

The most common way to treat LDL is change diet, increase physical activity and lose weight if you are overweight or obese.

The intake of particularly fatty cheeses increases the problem. In case you are one of the subjects who cannot give up this delicacysome types of cheese that are low in saturated fat can be eaten as part of a “low cholesterol” diet.

In general, it’s important to talk to your doctor to evaluate your cholesterol levels and determine the most appropriate steps to manage them.

Which cheese fights cholesterol

Cheese is a good source of some vitamins important for health, including Vitamin A, important for vision, skin and mucous membranes, the most suitable ones are above all the hard ones such as cheddar and Parmesan cheese.

Vitamin B12 is important for nervous system health and red blood cell production, while for bone and immune system health, many cheeses are rich in vitamin D.

Some types of cheeses contain nutrients which can help fight high cholesterol.

For example, calcium-rich cheese, such as cheddar cheese, parmesan cheese and gouda, are able to help reduce LDL cholesterol levels. The calcium present in these cheeses helps eliminate cholesterol from the arteries.

Additionally, some cheeses contain polyunsaturated fatty acids like Omega-3s, which may help reduce the risk of heart disease. For example, the goat cheese and sheep’s cheese are rich in polyunsaturated fatty acids.

In general, it’s important consume cheeses in moderation as they are also high in saturated fat and calories. Hence, it is important to choose low-fat cheeses and limit the amount of cheese you consume each day.

Cheese is also a good source of vitamin K, and calcium for healthy bones and teeth.

However, it’s important to note that cheese is also high in saturated fat and calories, so it’s important to consume it in moderation to avoid negative health effects.

According to nutritionists, in cases where it is high no more than 200 mg of cheese should be eaten each day, which is equivalent to about five slices of cheese.