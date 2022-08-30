Hypertension. Diabetes. Cholesterol. According to Alberico Catapano, full professor of Pharmacology at the University of Milan – Irccs Multimedica, these three “enemies” of the heart are not only elements to be controlled, but real causal factors for the onset of ischemic pathologies such as heart attack. Finding out if something is not working properly with visits and exams is essential, just as it is important to talk about the situation with the doctor and to implement all the necessary countermeasures to reach the objectives that are proposed.

For LDL cholesterol, the bad one, it would be important to keep below 115 milligrams per deciliter if you are in good health, below 70 if you are at high risk and below 55 if you are at very high risk. So, if you need medication, take it consistently. This is the message that comes from the experts present at the Congress of the European Society of Cardiology taking place in Barcelona.

Men and women are not the same

In general terms, the woman has smaller hearts and vessels than the male ones. Given the importance of procreation, she is protected from major cardiovascular events (heart attack, stroke), but only until menopause, when she loses the hormonal shield and becomes vulnerable to these pathologies like man, albeit with a delay of a few years. . This data, combined with the increase in life expectancy, must lead women to greater prevention. Thus, in the course of life, cardiovascular pathologies they affect women far more than all female cancers put together (breast, uterus, lung).

In fact, to the classic cardiovascular risk factors, women are exclusive elements linked to her biological life: first of all, menopause, which can become even more aggressive if premature, between 30 and 40 years; an early or late menarche; diseases such as hypertension or diabetes in pregnancy; polycystic ovary syndrome. In short: during the fertile phase of life, women have a hormonal profile characterized by the presence of estrogen, hormones that positively influence risk factors and generally limit the onset of cardiovascular disease. but then the situation changes.

The general protection exerted by hormones lasts as long as they are produced by the body. When their production fails, as happens during menopause or after surgery to remove the ovaries, the advantage that women have during the fertile period is lost and the incidence and severity of cardiovascular diseases become the same as those of men. . With menopause, the female body undergoes a series of changes that accompany it for the rest of life.

“In the perimenopausal period there can be a 10-15% increase in cholesterol levels, also due to the action of a possible latent hypothyroidism that should always be identified – says Catapano. All this obviously increases the risk, which then tends to increase so much that women die more from cardiovascular disease than men, even if they live longer ”.

The importance of achieving goals

If the LDL cholesterol remains high, it is obviously necessary to reduce it. Good habits, with weight control, the intake of fruit, vegetables and extra virgin olive oil as a condiment limiting foods of animal origin, regular physical activity and stopping smoking are important in this sense. But for high cholesterol it is often necessary to rely on drugs as well.

“We need to reach a personalized therapy, which is based on statins as well as ezetimibe – reports Catapano. For those who do not tolerate these drugs or in any case do not obtain the desired results in the near future, bempedoic acid should also become available in Italy, which always acts on the liver but at a different level than statins (although the goal is always the reduction of cholesterol synthesis). It is activated only in the liver and does not go to the muscle. Then, for the more complex cases in very high risk subjects where a drastic reduction of LDL cholesterol is required, we have monoclonal antibodies available “.

The important thing is that women know that the appearance of metabolic and pressure alterations increases the risk of undergoing cardiovascular disease; therefore it is necessary to pay more attention in menopause to monitor their onset. And if possible, start with good habits first. The risk of these changes occurring is lower if healthy dietary and behavioral rules had already been acquired before menopause.

Four tips for the well-being of the heart

By following some rules it is possible prevent their appearance and reduce the incidence of cardiovascular diseases: