More time, who doesn’t want that in the challenging multitasking everyday life? We need strength and endurance, especially in stressful situations, and we want to remain relaxed on the inside. This is not possible without sufficient essential nutrients, because the need for the micronutrients magnesium and B vitamins increases in stressful situations.

From April 2023, the tried-and-tested Magnesium Diasporal® Pro Depot Muscles and Nerves will also be available in a practical direct stick for everyone who is in a physically and mentally demanding life situation (e.g. work, studies or family stress). This tastes pleasantly of black currant and is suitable for quick intake on the go, without water.

The dietary supplement supports normal muscle function with high-dose magnesium, while vitamins B1, B2, B6 and B12 contribute to the normal function of the nervous system and energy metabolism. In addition, the product is vegan and contains no sugar, lactose or gluten. One pack contains 30 sticks (exclusively in the pharmacy, RRP: EUR 17.50). It is recommended to take it once a day.

Tip: The proven and patented 2-phase tablet with the unique depot effect with immediate and long-term release is also a good alternative. The combination products from Diasporal® Pro in the new packaging design are good support for relaxation in everyday life. More information at: www.diasporal.com

