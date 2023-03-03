Ten million Italians have been affected by the flu since October. And the diffusion doesn’t seem to stop, as happened in previous years. Let’s try to understand how to deal with it with the advice of epidemiologists. Starting with the symptoms.

Are those of the flu different from those typical of other respiratory viruses?

Fever, cold, sore throat are symptoms common to all respiratory syndromes. Influenza is generally characterized by intense muscle and joint pain, headache, loss of appetite, difficulty in getting rid of the sense of exhaustion. The fever can remain high, 38 degrees and above, even for 5 days while in other flu-like diseases it decreases faster. The flu is a disease not to be underestimated, that’s why it’s good to get vaccinated for fear

Do flu symptoms change from year to year?

The greater virulence may be due to the circulation of more aggressive viruses but much depends on the individual’s immunity, on how the organism responds. According to infectious disease specialists, the two years of the pandemic, accompanied by the mandatory use of a mask and isolation, have kept us under a sort of protective hood against infections. The immune memory, that is, the body’s ability to respond to infections that have already been experienced and of which the memory has been kept, has fallen asleep and therefore the return of seasonal guests has caught us unprepared. (read here the consequences it can have)

Is the flu also accompanied by gastrointestinal pains?

Intestinal pains are not characteristic of the flu, which is contracted through the breath, but can add to the basic symptoms as well as conjunctivitis.

Take antibiotics and when?

Antibiotics fight bacteria, not viruses, and therefore if the flu disease has no complications (for example, the appearance of a catarrhous cough which may be the indicator of the overlapping bacterial infection or the sudden resumption of fever after a feverish phase) these drugs will not they must be taken. It is always the doctor who decides the treatment.

How long does the recovery take?

Between illness and convalescence 7-10 days. Don’t rush your return to activities. Take care of yourself, drink a lot, eat liquid foods (grandmother’s good soups), stay warm, rest, don’t delude yourself that it’s over when the fever passes. This is the most effective therapy to heal well. (Gianni Rezza, prevention of the Ministry of Health, and Massimo Andreoni, scientific director of the Italian infectious disease society, answered questions from Corriere della Sera).

What stage is the flu epidemic at?

The incidence of cases of flu syndrome in Italy has been stable for about 3 weeks and is considered low with 8 infections per thousand assisted. It is estimated that so far they have been affected 10 million citizens since October. Children get sick the most. The Regions with the highest incidence are Tuscany and Abruzzo, bearing in mind, however, that the variability is due to the timeliness with which the doctors who are part of the surveillance network communicated to the Ministry of Health the number of patients diagnosed with the disease.

