As of: 03/06/2023 5:26 p.m Not only have the prices for oil, petrol and gas risen, food has also become more expensive. Those who plan their purchases well, store goods correctly and choose the right dishes save money. tips and recipes

If you have to save on food, you should plan well and stock up properly. This avoids having to throw away food or buying it twice.

Create a weekly meal plan and write a shopping list

Before shopping, it is advisable to first have a menu for the week – preferably with the whole family to allow for personal preferences. A previous look in the refrigerator, freezer and pantry shows which food is still available and will soon have to be used up. Be sure to use these for dishes in the weekly plan.

Write a list based on the weekly plan and stick to it when shopping. Exception: There is a cheaper alternative. Then you should be flexible. Otherwise avoid spontaneous purchases and never go shopping hungry.

Pay attention to offers and compare no-name products

It’s worth taking a look at what’s on offer in the supermarket. Goods just before the best-before date has expired are still perfectly fine and often very inexpensive. Expensive branded products are worth buying in the campaign. The branded products on special offer are often cheaper than their own-brand counterparts. In general, however, the store brands are on average 46% cheaper than the branded product at the normal price. So if you buy the branded products in the campaign and add the own brands, you buy the cheapest.

The classic brochures or shopping apps with price comparison, such as the smhaggle app, provide an overview of special offers.

A look at the “Bückware” on the lower shelves usually pays off. The cheapest products are there, while the more expensive ones are sorted in at eye level. Large packs are only worthwhile for foods that can be stored well, such as pasta.

You can also shop cheaply at the weekly market: At the end of the market day, the traders often lower the prices. So it can be worth asking. Fruit and vegetables with “peel defects” or small bruises taste just as good, but are often cheaper. In addition, shopping at the market is environmentally friendly as most products are sold without plastic packaging.

Buy larger quantities during harvest and preserve them

In harvest time there is a lot of fruit and vegetables at reasonable prices. Larger quantities can be preserved using various techniques. For example, you can make a broth from leftover vegetables. Until there are enough sections for a pot of broth, simply freeze the leftovers. The Federal Center for Nutrition has more Tips for the sustainable consumption of fruit and vegetables compiled.

If you have a garden or balcony, you can Vegetables, Plant fruit or herbs. Even if the balcony harvest is usually not enough for whole meals, it still makes a useful contribution. Friends or acquaintances with their own garden are often happy to get help, for example with the apple harvest, and are happy to give some of it away. At many fruit farms, consumers can also pick fruit free of charge or at low cost.

Inexpensive to cook for yourself

Cooking yourself is healthy because fresh ingredients contain more nutrients than industrially processed finished products. In addition, home-cooked dishes are often cheaper. For example, a Margherita pizza for four people costs around 8 euros. A parsley pesto for around three euros tastes good with both potatoes and pasta, which are available in 500 gram packs from as little as 1 euro. Classics such as jacket potatoes with quark (5 euros), pea soup or pancakes with apple sauce (5 euros) are also very cheap.

If you have any leftovers from meals, do not throw them away. Leftovers can be used to prepare new dishes with little effort.

