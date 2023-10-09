‘High fuel alert for war in Israel’

The downward trend in fuel prices may unfortunately suffer negative consequences due to the turbulence on the markets resulting from the Hamas attack on Israel and what may follow from it, as is also highlighted by the surge in the price of Brent today , which grew to more than $87.”

The Ministry of Business states this in a note, where it says that “the alert continues to be high Mimi on this front, through the relevant monitoring structures”. The price of petrol fell today to 1.945 euros/l, and, in the last two weeks, has seen a contraction of 5.3 cents. The same downward trend is for diesel fuel which today records a price of 1.914 euros, with a decrease of 2.3 euro cents in the last 14 days.

