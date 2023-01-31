Listen to the audio version of the article

The obligation to swab, to be presented at boarding, for passengers arriving in Italy from China has been extended until the end of February. In Italian airports, checks can be carried out on a random basis to ensure the genomic surveillance of the variants. This is foreseen by the ordinance signed by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, who added a month to the previous provision which expires on January 31st. The goal is to keep the possible arrival of new variants in Italy under control.

The new ordinance with the extension to the end of February

The Minister of Health Horace Schillaci he had already anticipated it in recent days. Now comes the official with the signing of the ordinance extending until the end of February and therefore until the 28th the obligation to show a tampon for those arriving from China. In the provision, in force from tomorrow until February 28, the use of Ffp2 masks during the flight and at the airport is also “strongly recommended”. “For the purposes of identifying and containing the spread of possible variants of the Sars-Cov-2 virus, the following discipline applies to all subjects entering the People’s Republic of China – reads the ordinance -: obligation to present to the carrier at the act of embarkation and to anyone in charge of carrying out the checks, the certification of having undergone, in the forty-eight hours prior to departure from the territory of the People’s Republic of China, a molecular test or an antigen test carried out by means of a swab with a negative result ; the use of the Ffp2 mask or higher inside aircraft and terminals is strongly recommended, especially for vulnerable subjects or with respiratory symptoms”.

Sample swabs to intercept the variants

“By decision of the competent Usmaf Authority, subjects coming from the People’s Republic of China – the ordinance continues – can be performed additional sample swabs upon arrival at the airport with a view to guaranteeing genomic surveillance to identify early any variations”. The reaction of the director of INMI Spallanzani in Rome was positive, Francesco Vaia: «The data» of a month of swabs for Chinese passengers arriving at Rome’s Fiumicino airport «show that Italy has been the leader in Europe on this front and the results are visible. It is good that the ordinance is extended for another month ». “The fact of continuing to implement this measure – warns the undersecretary Marcello Gemmato – it is important to verify the progress of the pathology and therefore have the possibility to possibly determine what type of variant it is and whether it is known in Italy, as fortunately it is emerging “.

Over 3 thousand tests on arrivals from China to Rome, 1.4% positive

In a month of mandatory anti-Covid swabs for passengers arriving from China to Rome, following the order of the Ministry of Health which started screening at the airport at the end of December, 3,253 tests were carried out at Fiumicino on 3,322 passengers arrived. The screening work on the swabs was carried out by the Inmi Spallanzani of Rome. There were 47 positives in the search for the antigen, 1.4% compared to the total number of swabs, and 36 tests were sequenced without the detection of new unknown variants. Of the 47 swab-positive passengers, 42 were detected before January 6. Since January 6, only 5 positive passengers have landed at Fiumicino, this “because upstream checks have increased, stimulated by the fact that there would have been a mandatory swab on arrival in Italy”, underlines Spallanzani.