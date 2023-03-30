High use of pesticides in Latin America: this is how safety rules for European citizens are circumvented, which do not apply beyond our borders.

Bananas, one of the most consumed fruits in the world, represent a healthy and nutritious diet, but recent studies show that there are health risks associated with banana production in Latin America, where the limits for pesticides imposed by the European Union are circumvented. In practice, the health of European citizens is endangered by imports from countries that do not apply the standards imposed by our legislation.

In 2011 the European Parliament expressed its concern for the production of

bananas in Latin America and for the use of pesticides in concentrations 20 to 40 times higher than that found in the outermost regions of the EU. Furthermore, in the phytosanitary sector, most of the active substances banned by European food safety standards were widely used in all Latin American plantations. Twelve years later, 75% of bananas imported into the European Union come from Latin America. Nonetheless, the concern expressed by the European Parliament is still current.

For example, Costa Rica has repeatedly come under the international spotlight for the damage caused by monocultures. In 2009, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights had already issued two requests for precautionary measures against him.

Ecuador has also taken Colombia before the United Nations International Court of Justice for damages caused to Ecuadorian banana plantations and border population due to overexposure to

pesticides used with the aerial fumigation technique.

In 2022, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Toxic Substances and Human Rights informed the Ecuadorian government of the indiscriminate use of highly dangerous pesticides in banana crops, with serious or irreversible repercussions on human health and the environment.

Faced with these issues, the European Union has tried to limit the damage, at least indirectly, as regards the use of pesticides and the health of European citizens. EFSA and the European Commission have demonstrated their willingness to limit, if not outright ban, the use of fungicides such as mancozeb on imported bananas. In addition, the Court of Justice of the European Union has ruled that national derogations to the use of pesticides are contrary to EU law.

However, clear intervention by the European institutions is needed, both from a legislative point of view and through more incisive international cooperation. If the market continues to constantly ask for lower prices, savings on production costs cannot and must not affect the environment or people, whether they are citizens of third countries or of the European Union.

In conclusion, the banana sector continues to be a critical health and environmental issue. The use of pesticides in concentrations higher than the limits imposed by the European Union and the lack of international regulation aimed at protecting the environment and the rights of workers and populations involved in agricultural production are a problem which requires urgent and incisive intervention by of the competent institutions. Only through effective international cooperation and stricter regulation will it be possible to protect citizens’ health and the environment, without compromising the economic sustainability of the sector.