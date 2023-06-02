Have you ever heard of homocysteine ​​in the blood? Probably not, yet it is a very important value that we should learn to know and keep under control also through food.

Very often we find ourselves looking for the benefits of food, together with the nutritional values ​​that can be included in our diet. A way to get to know ourselves better and what we really need.

Furthermore, what has been said has also focused attention over time on vitamins, pathogens, etc… prevention of illnesses and so much more. Yet, you hardly hear of homocysteine, a value that is usually kept under control in specific cases or in the face of previous pathologies, perhaps of a hereditary nature. But what is meant, then, by homocysteine?

What is homocysteine?

Homocysteine ​​is an amino acid that our body produces naturally from the biochemical conversion of methinine. Furthermore, this amino acid is associated with B vitamins, i.e. B6, B9, B12 as well as folate.

In some particular cases, therefore, we can also find ourselves faced with cases of hypotomysteinemia which entails serious health risks such as the mutation of the MTHFR gene, also determined by the intake of drugs and/or an unbalanced lifestyle. This cauldron also includes risk factors for cardiovascular diseases such as strokes and heart attacks.

Based on this motivation, therefore, we must learn to keep homocysteine ​​under control also through blood tests which can be carried out every three months, depending on the decisions made together with your doctor.

How to find out homocysteine ​​and what do you eat?

As explained previously, to keep homocysteine ​​under control it will be sufficient to carry out a blood test, indicating the specific value in the medical prescription. What has been said will allow you to immediately identify some inconsistency in the values.

Also, to understand we are suffering from hypermocysteine ailments such as loss of appetite, diarrhea, shortness of breath, pain in the mouth and tongue, etc. may occur, which must be treated by pharmacological treatment and more.

From this point of view, your diet will also be important, which must be rich in fruit and vegetables from which you can also draw folic acid, vitamin B6 e B12. Foods to be tasted mainly after cooking and not only, given that in relation to your physical needs the advice is to talk to your doctor and every time check the values ​​in homicisteine ​​and study together with an expert also a food plan that can support the body in daily life.

