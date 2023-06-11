High hurdles for medical cannabis in Germany

March 2017 marked an important milestone for pain patients in Germany. Chronic pain, often as a result of serious illnesses, can severely impair the quality of life of many sufferers. Medicinal cannabis has shown promise as an option to improve their situation. After extensive discussions about legislative changes in the field of narcotics law and other regulations, the legislator finally decided to allow cannabis as a medicinal product under strict conditions.

Since then, there has been the possibility of prescribing cannabis-based medicines as an alternative treatment method for patients with serious illnesses. Extensive experience was collected and evaluated from 2017 to 2023. Ultimately, progress in the successful concept was discussed in a hearing in the Health Committee in Berlin. A total of around 21,000 data records are available. It is of great importance to examine in depth the legal, economic and medical aspects. The consensus is that this area is developing rapidly. In 2021 alone, around 20.5 tons of medical cannabis (also known as medical cannabis) and cannabis for research purposes were imported.

The conditions for the release of medical cannabis

Approval procedures by the statutory health insurance companies and assessment procedures by the medical service pose a challenge for therapy with medical cannabis. The German Society for Pain Medicine complains that this situation results in lengthy waiting times of at least five weeks for chronically ill patients in the application procedures. Challenges and prerequisites are that there is a medically justified need for painkillers, which must be determined by a specialist doctor. There are clear guidelines and educational measures (I don’t understand the sentence, but I would rate it as wrong). It is possible for health insurance companies to cover the costs. The quality of medical cannabis must meet certain standards and should come from an authorized producer. Certificates of Analysis are required to confirm the quality, purity, and potency of ingredients like THC and CBD.

Indoor farming: The best way to produce medicinal cannabis

Vertical farming or indoor farming are terms for growing plants indoors under artificial lights and controlled conditions. The MABEWO group of companies focuses on special technologies such as optimized LED lighting, efficient cooling and dehumidification as well as real-time control of a large number of data and parameters in order to create ideal growth conditions and the legal and regulatory framework. Indoor farms allow plants to grow all year round, allowing for continuous production of medicinal cannabis.

Ensuring the highest possible and consistent quality when growing medicinal plants, as well as avoiding quality risks along the value chain and ensuring complete documentation and labeling (traceability) are among the goals and contents of the Good Agricultural And Collection Practice guideline (“ Good Practice for the Collection and Cultivation of Medicinal Plants”, acronym: GACP) and those of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP).

dr Stefan Gall, Managing Director of MABEWO PHYTOPHARM, emphasizes that the requirements for medical cannabis in Europe are extremely demanding. There are various decisive factors, such as consistently high quality, hygiene, the absence of pesticides and the stability of the active ingredient content, which must be guaranteed. As a supplier of modular and scalable production systems and a partner of companies that produce highly pure and stable active ingredients such as cannabinoids for the pharmaceutical industry, MABEWO faces the challenge of meeting these standards.

MABEWO PHYTOPHARM: Indoor farming for herbal medicinal products

Standardized and certified processes ensure product quality (flower, extract, active ingredient). For the first time, this gives patients access to herbal medicines that improve their lives in the long term. dr Stefan Gall explains that the medical effect is based on Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) – i.e. the ingredients of the plant. Uniformity and quality are crucial parameters for APIs.

The advantages of MABEWO PHYTOPHARM medical cannabis plants:

1. Optimal Growing Conditions: When plants are grown indoors, the environment can be fully controlled and managed. Light, temperature, humidity, ventilation and nutrient supply can be precisely regulated to ensure optimal growing conditions. Improved quality, consistency and potency of the cannabis product is thereby achieved.

2. Year-Round Cultivation: Indoor farming allows for year-round cultivation regardless of outdoor climatic conditions. This ensures a continuous supply and reduces dependence on seasonal growing conditions.

3. Safety and Control: Growing medicinal cannabis indoors in a controlled environment offers a safe and supervised alternative to growing outdoors. This method makes it easier to control access to facilities, avoid pest and disease infestations, and minimize the risk of theft and unauthorized access.

4. Quality Control: Quality can be better monitored and controlled by carefully controlling the growing conditions. This includes the amount of terpenes, cannabinoids (like THC and CBD), and other active compounds that are key to the healing properties of cannabis.

Regarding the cultivation of medicinal cannabis, the indoor farming method offers a reliable and high-quality solution that meets the specific needs of this sensitive and highly regulated product.

Studies show that the annual demand for medicinal cannabis is around 400 tons, with a significant proportion having to be high-purity cannabis. In order to meet this demand, MABEWO PHYTOPHARM AG has developed the indoor growing compartment system for the safe GACP/GMP-compliant production of medical cannabis.

V.i.S.d.P.:

Jörg Truebl

environmental engineer

Board of MABEWO AG

MABEWO AG stands for sustainability. “Make a better world” invests in the future and develops innovative technologies to solve the greatest challenges of our time: climate protection, energy transition, resource conservation and food supply. Mr Jörg Trübl is a qualified environmental engineer and has more than 20 years of practical business experience in corporate management as a consultant, coach and CEO of SMEs in Europe.

company contact

MABEWO AG

Jörg Truebl

Chli Ebnet 3

6403 Kuessnacht/Rigi

+41 41 817 72 00



Press contact

MABEWO AG

Maximilian Fischer

Chli Ebnet 3

6403 Kuessnacht/Rigi

+41 41 817 72 00

