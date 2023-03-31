According to a current representative survey by the Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA), organ and tissue donation is increasingly becoming a topic of conversation. Two thirds of those surveyed (66 percent) have already spoken to their family or friends about this. This is an increase compared to the BZgA survey from 2014 (61 percent). 81 percent of the population have a positive attitude towards organ and tissue donation. The nationwide representative survey of the BZgA on “Attitude, knowledge and behavior of the general population regarding organ and tissue donation in Germany 2016” was carried out from January to February 2016 among 4,002 citizens aged 14 to 75 years. It contains data broken down by age, gender and education level, as well as trends since 2012.

This year’s major event on the day of organ donation in Erfurt offers numerous information opportunities to make a decision about organ and tissue donation: panel discussions with experts, information stands, walk-in organ models, individual opportunities for conversation and discussion offers. The BZgA is on site alongside many self-help associations and organisations. They are all available for personal discussions.