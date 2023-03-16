Home Health high levels linked to cognitive impairment. The result in an Australian research
Health

high levels linked to cognitive impairment. The result in an Australian research

by admin
high levels linked to cognitive impairment. The result in an Australian research

Australian researchers at the Heart Research Institute in Newtown were the first in the world to identify a direct link between high cholesterol levels and the risk of…

Access the article and all the contents of the site
with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

79,99€

19€
For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

6,99€

€1 PER MONTH
For 6 months

CHOOSE NOW

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

79,99€

11,99€
For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

6,99€

€2 PER MONTH
For 12 months

CHOOSE NOW

– or –

Subscribe by paying with Google

SPECIAL OFFER

Read the article and the entire website ilmessaggero.it

1 Year for €9.99 89,99€

or
€1 per month for 6 months

Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.

  • Unlimited access to articles on site and app
  • The 7:30 Good Morning newsletter
  • The Ore18 newsletter for updates of the day
  • The podcasts of our signatures
  • Insights and live updates

Australian researchers from‘Heart Research Institute of Newtown were the first in the world to identify a direct link between high cholesterol levels and the risk of dementia.

The scholars analyzed the data of over one million patients in the world under the age of 65, for a total of 17 international studies consulted, and confirmed that the high cholesterol rate aggravates the incidence of cognitive decline.

In the study published on the Institute’s website, the head researcher Ashish Misra writes that the ‘bad lipids’, called low-density lipoproteins, are related to mild cognitive impairment, which can progress to more severe forms. “Until now we didn’t know that high cholesterol was a risk factor for dementia, but we found a link: “bad” cholesterol (LDL, or fat circulating in the blood made up of a combination of a transport protein and lipids ed ) aggregates a protein called ‘tau’ between neurons, which crosses the blood-brain barrier and can lead to cognitive decline.

See also  here are the cells through which the disease develops

Dementia, the Mediterranean diet decreases mental decline by 23%. I study

According to the data analyzed – writes Misra – the normal level of cholesterol is 5.17 millimoles per liter and each increase of one millimole per liter causes an 8% worsening of dementia. “I definitely suggest a blood test every six months, when you reach the age of 50, and if the LDL cholesterol level is high it is advisable to undergo tests more often”, reports the expert.

Dementia is increasingly prevalent in Australia

According to estimates by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, there were over 400,000 Australians with dementia in 2022 – about one and a half Australians in 100 on average. The rate rises to 8.4 people with dementia per 100 people for Australians over 65.

With a population that – according to statistics – is growing and aging more and more, this figure is expected to double by 2058, reaching an overall average of 850,000 affected people.

Read the full article
on The Messenger

You may also like

“Regulatory proposals of the German Medical Association breathe...

“In 2003, the fuse exploded in our hands”,...

The nutritionist mom who puts dinner on the...

Independent Patient Advice Service (UPD) / Funding of...

Sleep medicine, the commitment of the regional health...

Eyeliner in the test: Five ensure a clean...

Water bottles contain 40,000 times more bacteria than...

the correct actions to facilitate sleep

Launch of the Unboxing Healthcare Magazine in Berlin...

Prostate cancer, Europe approves therapy for metastatic patients

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy