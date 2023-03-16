Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

Australian researchers from‘Heart Research Institute of Newtown were the first in the world to identify a direct link between high cholesterol levels and the risk of dementia.

The scholars analyzed the data of over one million patients in the world under the age of 65, for a total of 17 international studies consulted, and confirmed that the high cholesterol rate aggravates the incidence of cognitive decline.

In the study published on the Institute’s website, the head researcher Ashish Misra writes that the ‘bad lipids’, called low-density lipoproteins, are related to mild cognitive impairment, which can progress to more severe forms. “Until now we didn’t know that high cholesterol was a risk factor for dementia, but we found a link: “bad” cholesterol (LDL, or fat circulating in the blood made up of a combination of a transport protein and lipids ed ) aggregates a protein called ‘tau’ between neurons, which crosses the blood-brain barrier and can lead to cognitive decline.

According to the data analyzed – writes Misra – the normal level of cholesterol is 5.17 millimoles per liter and each increase of one millimole per liter causes an 8% worsening of dementia. “I definitely suggest a blood test every six months, when you reach the age of 50, and if the LDL cholesterol level is high it is advisable to undergo tests more often”, reports the expert.

Dementia is increasingly prevalent in Australia

According to estimates by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, there were over 400,000 Australians with dementia in 2022 – about one and a half Australians in 100 on average. The rate rises to 8.4 people with dementia per 100 people for Australians over 65.

With a population that – according to statistics – is growing and aging more and more, this figure is expected to double by 2058, reaching an overall average of 850,000 affected people.

