High Levels of Carotenoids in Blood Linked to Lower Risk of Atherosclerosis and Cardiovascular Disease, Study Finds

A new study conducted by IDIBAPS, published in the journal ‘Clinical Nutrition,’ has found that a high level of carotenoids in the blood is associated with a lower presence of atherosclerosis in the arteries and, consequently, a lower risk of cardiovascular diseases. The research was led by Gemma Chiva-Blanch from the IDIBAPS group Translational Research in Diabetes, Lipids and Obesity, directed by Josep Vidal. Chiva-Blanch is also an associate professor at the Faculty of Health Sciences of the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya.

Atherosclerosis is the buildup of fat, particularly LDL cholesterol or “bad cholesterol,” in the blood vessels. This accumulation in the form of atheromatous plaques narrows the vessel’s internal diameter and obstructs blood flow. Additionally, these plaques can rupture and form blood clots, leading to heart attacks and ischemic strokes.

Diet plays a crucial role in cardiovascular diseases, and carotenes, bioactive compounds found in yellow, orange, and green fruits and vegetables such as carrots, spinach, lettuce, tomatoes, and sweet potatoes, have been known to potentially slow down atherosclerosis. However, previous studies have not provided conclusive evidence, and supplementing carotenes may even have detrimental effects.

The study published in ‘Clinical Nutrition’ examined 200 individuals between the ages of 50 and 70 who are part of the DIABIMCAP cohort, recruited by the IDIBAPS Cross-sectional Research group in primary care. The participants were assessed for carotenoid concentrations in their blood and the presence of atheromatous plaques in the carotid artery using ultrasound.

The results of the study showed that a higher concentration of carotenoids in the blood corresponded to a lower burden of atherosclerosis, particularly in women. Chiva-Blanch states that these findings confirm that a diet rich in fruits and vegetables, and therefore carotenoids, decreases the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Overall, this study emphasizes the importance of a healthy diet and the potential benefits of carotenoids in preventing cardiovascular diseases. Further research in this area is warranted to explore the specific mechanisms through which carotenoids affect atherosclerosis and to develop targeted interventions for at-risk populations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

