High protein diets not recommended

High-protein diets are popular for weight loss. People think they are doing something good for themselves with the extra portion of protein. The aim is to suppress any feelings of hunger or to prevent possible muscle breakdown during the diet.

You can actually lose weight with such a diet, but not much better than with a low-protein diet.

However, many people lose weight not only to weigh less and be more attractive, but also to become healthier, to prevent diseases or to alleviate existing illnesses and complaints.

High-protein diet negates benefits of weight loss

However, in a study involving 34 postmenopausal women, all of whom were overweight, the researchers involved in the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis found that protein consumption negates an important health benefit that would actually result from weight loss: improving insulin sensitivity, which is so important to eliminating the risk of diabetes.

dr Bettina Mittendorfer, who led the research, showed that women who ate a high-protein diet to lose weight did not enjoy the same health benefits as women who ate a lower-protein diet to lose weight.

The results were published in the specialist magazine on October 11, 2016 Cellpublished ( 1 ) ( 2 ).

High-protein diet is not suitable for diabetes prevention

We observed that women who lost weight on a high-protein diet did not experience improvements in insulin sensitivity.”

according to Dr. Mittendorfer, Professor of Medicine.

At the end of the study, women who lost weight on a lower-protein diet had much higher insulin sensitivity. This is very important because in many overweight and obese people, insulin is no longer able to control blood sugar levels, which can eventually result in type 2 diabetes.”

Insulin sensitivity is a good marker of a person’s metabolic health. Usually, this marker improves with weight loss. The following interesting result emerged from this study:

The participants – all between 50 and 65 years old, with a BMI of at least 30 and not yet diabetic – were divided into three groups. The study ran for 28 weeks. In the control group, women were asked to maintain their weight. In another group, the women were put on a diet with the goal of losing weight. Among other things, they consumed 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight. So, for example, if a woman weighed 90 kilograms, she was getting 72 grams of protein per day.

The third group received a high-protein diet – also with the aim of losing weight. These women received 1.2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight.

Apart from the amount of protein, the diet was almost identical in the three groups.

High-protein diet: Muscle protection is minimal

The researchers focused so much on the effects of protein because of the widespread belief that an extra serving of protein helps stave off muscle breakdown while you lose weight in the form of fat.

“When you lose weight, it’s about two-thirds fatty tissue and one-third lean tissue,” Mittendorfer said. “The women who ate more protein tended to lose slightly less muscle mass, but the difference was minimal, being just a pound compared to the low-fat group.”

However, this apparent mini-advantage was negated by the following findings:

A high-protein diet cannot reduce the risk of diabetes

The women in the low-protein group experienced a 25-30 percent improvement in their insulin sensitivity. Such a major improvement reduces the risk of diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Nothing was found in the women on the high-protein diet. Her insulin sensitivity did not improve despite weight loss.

“So changing the amount of protein in the diet has a very big impact,” explained Dr. Mittendorfer. “It’s also not as if the metabolic health benefits of weight loss were diminished even a little by the protein. No, those benefits were completely eliminated by the protein, even though the women lost about the same amount of weight.”