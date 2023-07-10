High pulse in the heat: what causes it and how can you protect yourself from heart problems in midsummer?

Why does a high pulse occur in the heat and what preventive measures should be taken against possible heart problems in summer? Here is some useful information and tips that may be helpful for vulnerable people.

Is a high heart rate normal when it’s hot?

In hot weather, increased sweating often leads to dehydration, which can reduce blood volume accordingly. In order for the heart to be able to do its usual work with a smaller amount of blood, the organ has to rotate it more frequently per minute, which is why the heart rate also increases. If heat waves last longer, they can become unhealthy for many and claim the lives of thousands.

Additionally, the summer heat can be challenging even for healthy people, with those with cardiovascular diseases needing extra caution. The risk group includes people suffering from various chronic diseases such as arterial hypertension, ischemic heart disease, stroke, diabetes and chronic lung diseases.

If a high heart rate occurs when it is hot, this is mainly due to the dilatation of the blood vessels and the intense release of heat. This is actually a normal compensatory mechanism, which leads to increased blood circulation in the skin and a corresponding cooling of the body due to the sweat released. This often leads to a significant loss of fluids, which can lead to dehydration.

The heavy sweating increases the viscosity of the blood accordingly, which puts an additional strain on the heart. In such cases, people with heart failure are lethargic, tired and lack the strength to carry out their daily activities. The blood thickens and there is a tendency for blood clots to form in the vessels, which means there is an increased risk of heart attacks and strokes. However, if a certain threshold is exceeded, the opposite can occur – a paradoxical reaction of narrowing of the blood vessels. Both are equally dangerous for such risk groups. To be able to protect yourself, you can take the following steps and prevent certain risks in summer.

How do you prevent an elevated heart rate in the summer heat?

It is extremely important to consider the risk factors that can lead to further complications in people with high blood pressure and heart disease. If you or someone in your family or circle of friends belongs to one of these risk groups, there are things you can do in the summer heat.

Follow the current weather forecast and don’t go outside during the hottest times of the day. Eat more fruit and liquid foods while consuming a minimal amount of salt in meals and about 2 liters of water per day. Avoid alcohol, such as cold beer or concentrates, which can be dangerous for heart patients, especially if they are prone to heart rhythm problems. Try to drink as little coffee and fizzy drinks as possible. If you’re on medication, consult your cardiologist if you notice any worrisome symptoms. He might change the prescribed therapy if a high heart rate occurs with heat. Monitor your blood pressure readings in the morning after you wake up and in the evening before you go to bed. Do not undertake physical and mental exertion when the outside temperature is high.

Can a high heart rate be lowered naturally in the heat?

Although it doesn’t sound logical, fatigue can increase heart rate. If you don’t get enough rest when you have heart problems, your heart rate increases to meet the increased energy needs. Getting enough sleep at night and taking short breaks during the day is an easy way to relieve and prevent a rapid heartbeat. You can also use cinnamon as an aid against a rapid heartbeat.

The presence of high concentrations of active substances and trace elements such as manganese and potassium determines its beneficial effect on cardiac activity. It helps improve blood flow to the heart muscle, prevents the formation of low-density lipoprotein (LDL or “bad” cholesterol) and lowers high blood pressure. Simply add a teaspoon of cinnamon powder to a glass of warm water and drink.

The ash from the bark of the linden tree is another effective remedy for heart palpitations known from folk medicine. For this you need dried bark, which you have to burn to ashes. Then take a teaspoon of ash and put it in a glass of water. Stir well and drink in small sips. Do this three times a day for about a month to a month and a half.

In addition, you can try to press on your eyeballs if there is a high pulse in heat. This would be a quick, easy, yet effective way to lower heart rate. All you have to do is close your eyes and press the eyeballs with your fingers. Hold these until you feel your heart rate normalize.

