“High risk infectious disease”. Bassetti’s alarm on mosquitoes

In recent days we have addressed the issue related to the increase of mosquitoes which, in our country alone, would be three times as many as last year: in parallel, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has warned of the risks associated with these insects as Prof. Matthew BassettiDirector of the Infectious Diseases Clinic at the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, who fears the high possibility that man could be exposed to diseases that are also very dangerous to health.

Bassetti’s alarm

This season we are observing an “increase in the proliferation of mosquitoes that could transmit even serious infectious diseases, such as malaria“, the expert told theberaking latest news Salute. Their impact, so abrupt especially in Europe, would be “due to climate change: 71 indigenous cases of Dengue were recorded in 2022, 65 in France and 6 in Spain. There is also a peak in West Nile cases with 1,133 cases and 92 deaths, of which more than 700 cases in Italy”, recalled Bassetti.

In addition to the classic and annoying sting, the danger derives from the transmission of infectious diseases with our country which is certainly not exempt from this problem of which, according to Bassetti, “we only see the tip of the iceberg”. The proposal concerns “the disinfestation of big cities it should start in March with the pruning of the plants, interventions on the larvae where there is stagnation of water and then continue on the adult mosquitoes in the summer months”.

What are the most dangerous viruses

As we have seen on Giornale.it, however, at least in this first summer phase we are not witnessing massive migrations as happened last year due to droughts: the abundant rains in May and June cause the mosquitoes to remain in restricted areas where there is still a good amount of water and soil humidity. However, this does not mean that we let our guard down. “The virus West Nile it had growth in 2022 in some areas of the country, so much so that Italy recorded the highest number of cases in Europe – Bassetti recalled – Then there is the bogeyman of chikungunya right in the province of Ferrara hit by the flood”.

In the first case, our Istituto Superiore di Sanità (ISS) explains that this disease comes from Uganda, the West Nile district from which it takes its name but which has now also spread to other continents: in the vast majority of cases there are mild symptoms like low-grade fevers or you are asymptomatic, in the more serious but rare ones you can also have high fever, headache and in one case out of a thousand even lethal encephalitis. Chikungunya, on the other hand, can manifest itself more severely with fever and severe pain: it is no coincidence that its name in the Swahili language means “that which bends” or “writhes”. “In most cases, patients recover completely, however , in some cases the pain in the joints can persist for months or even years “, explains the ISS.

What countermeasures to take

At this point, therefore, what are the effective countermeasures against the risk of stings? “There prevention it should be done by the Municipalities – concludes the infectious disease specialist – the citizen can be careful in dressing, perhaps covering the ankles, use repellents and if he has a garden or a balcony, prevent the water from stagnating”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

