High risk of mold: You should take this into account with your fully automatic coffee machine

High risk of mold

Around 72 percent of Germans drink a cup of coffee regularly or daily, according to Statista. There are a number of options and a wide variety of machines for preparing coffee. But coffee machines can mutate into real bacteria and germ spinners if they are neglected to be cleaned. There is an increased risk of mold, especially in the popular fully automatic coffee machines.

Since the coffee powder is ground directly in the machine, it is distributed generously inside the machine and also becomes warm and moist – the ideal breeding ground for mold. But mold can also be found in simple filter coffee machines if they are poorly cleaned. In the following, we will show you how to prevent your coffee machine from becoming a mold trap.

In the table below we present the best fully automatic coffee machines.

The most important thing to keep coffee machines free of mold is the proper cleaning . You should consider the following steps:

Step 1: Stop it cleaning program run the machine at least once a week with daily use. Unfortunately, this rinsing process alone is not enough to counteract mold and bacteria.

Step 2: The coffee collection container should be emptied, cleaned and dried well every day after use. Make sure that there are no residues in the container. The coffee grounds begin to mold particularly quickly due to the moisture and heat.

Step 3: Also the brew group should be cleaned regularly. A brew group is an assembly in your fully automatic coffee machine or other coffee machine in which the coffee powder is brought into contact with the hot water. Clean them with clear water or washing-up liquid and then let them dry thoroughly. If the brew group of your fully automatic machine cannot be removed, the regular rinsing process of the cleaning program is sufficient.

Step 4: Even that water tank should be emptied daily and cleaned with washing-up liquid to remove limescale or other dirt deposits. In addition to lime, other germs can also form in the water tank.

Step 5: Finally, you should use the daily milk frother Thoroughly clean your fully automatic machine. Especially in the frother, milk residues can easily form and spread germs.

Fully automatic coffee machines in the CHIP test

We also regularly test fully automatic coffee machines. You can see the results of our last test in our CHIP test report in great detail read. If you are only interested in the test results, here are the top 10 models tested: