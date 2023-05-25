High sensitivity: Psychologist explains how you master everyday life

Those who perceive stimuli such as noises, smells and tastes particularly strongly are considered highly sensitive. A psychologist explains how those affected can better deal with the overstimulation in everyday life.

One could envy highly sensitive people their ability to perceive life with all their senses. However, the supposed superpower does not only refer to positive impressions and feelings.

Those affected also experience pain, noise or stench more intensely, which means that everyday situations quickly become stress tests.

What helps against overstimulation and how high sensitivity can be tested is explained by psychologist Dr. Interview with Hanne Horvath.

How do you recognize high sensitivity?

dr Hanne Horvath: High sensitivity can be described well with a volume control of the sensory stimuli. Most people have it cranked up, but not to the max. It is precisely in this area, however, that highly sensitive people perceive – namely all sensory stimuli: light, noise, smells and tastes as well as moods.

This can lead to overstimulation. Those affected then feel stressed, exhausted and overwhelmed. This can have a negative effect on the physical sensation. They react with headaches, tension, gastrointestinal complaints and sleep disorders.

Those affected can also feel emotionally burdened by the intense sensory impressions. This often takes the form of fear or sadness. It is therefore worth taking a closer look if these symptoms sound familiar.

How do those affected react to stimuli?

Horvath: Basically, high sensitivity refers to all perceptible stimuli. These can be divided into three categories: First, the sensory stimuli, including sensitivity to noise, smell, light, pain, and taste.

Then there are the emotional stimuli that highly sensitive people over-perceive. This means that they notice and process the facial expressions, gestures, posture and tone of voice of their counterpart. They perceive their own thoughts, feelings and mood swings just as clearly. Then there is cognitive hypersensitivity. This includes the ability to analyze and understand complex relationships very well.

Depending on the person, the sensation in one of the categories mentioned is particularly pronounced compared to the others. This is where the focus of high sensitivity lies. Typical for all those affected is the frequent feeling of overstimulation as a result of the increased perception and the attempt to avoid it. It is mostly expressed by avoiding certain everyday situations that are perceived as unpleasant. Social withdrawal in particular is a characteristic.

Is high sensitivity a disease?

Horvath: No, it’s not an illness, but rather a personal characteristic. The American psychologist Elaine N. Aron developed the concept. As part of her research work, she described the phenomenon for the first time in the 1990s and made it known through a book. Scientifically, however, the concept is not entirely undisputed.

Some experts criticize the lack of differentiation from other personality traits. However, most researchers agree that there are people who react more sensitively to stimuli and therefore suffer from sensory overload more quickly than others.

Can high sensitivity be proven?

Horvath: Not in the sense of a diagnosis, since it is not a question of a mental or physical illness. But there are special questionnaires and tests that you can use to assess your own high sensitivity.

The basis for this is the HSP test (HSP stands for highly sensitive person) developed by Elaine N. Aron, which is freely accessible to everyone to this day. However, if you are suffering greatly, I recommend not just taking the test, but also seeking a conversation with a therapist or coach. Without good strategies to deal with it, high sensitivity can otherwise promote burnout or intensify depressive phases.

Are there estimates of how many people are affected?

Horvath: There are different estimates. Depending on the study, 10 to 30 percent of people are highly sensitive. Some researchers and psychologists assume that some people consider themselves highly sensitive even though they are not.

Simply because you have heard the term often and it explains an increased stress level well. This may be. What I find more important, however, is that the concept helps many people to understand themselves better and to pay attention to their own needs. I would say that is even the case for a clear majority.

How is high sensitivity triggered?

Horvath: Here, too, there are still no clear scientific findings. Many researchers, including the pioneer Elaine N. Aron, assume that high sensory sensitivity is innate and is already apparent in childhood.

This means that some babies react particularly strongly to their environment and are accordingly more often overwhelmed by stimuli. Other researchers believe that high sensitivity is a lifelong trait that developed as a result of a particular socialization.

Can you do something about high sensitivity?

Horvath: No, and that’s not a sensible goal at all. It’s more about finding out individually whether and to what a person reacts highly sensitively in order to find strategies for dealing with it better. Most of the time, it’s about recognizing your own limits and standing up for them.

Many people who consider themselves highly sensitive find it difficult at first. That is understandable. After all, we don’t want to be weird or different. One of the greatest human needs is to be accepted by others and to belong. But we can also fulfill this wish ourselves. That is why it is so important that we accept each other with our characteristics.

What helps is a different view of high sensitivity. Developmental psychologist Francesca Lionetti, for example, suggests the metaphor of orchid for highly sensitive people, tulip for medium sensitivity, and dandelion for low sensitivity.

With this picture it is immediately clear that no plant is sick or not normal, but simply different and accordingly needs a different soil and a different amount of water and light in order to grow optimally. This is how you could understand your own high sensitivity. It’s about finding out who you are and what you need in order to then create the optimal living conditions for yourself.

How is it to live with high sensitivity?

Horvath: There are many helpful strategies. When I know that I am highly sensitive to certain stimuli, I can adapt and actively support myself to process them better, for example through conscious abdominal breathing. This calms our nervous system.

Therefore, other relaxation techniques such as yoga or meditation are recommended to reduce the high stress level caused by overstimulation. These strategies are about conscious regulation and processing of the stimuli, not about avoidance.

But even that can be helpful in moderation. If I, as a highly sensitive person, find that a ride on the subway is too nerve-wracking for me, I’d rather ride a bike. If I notice that it is unbearable in an open-plan office, then I prefer to work from home. Of course, such changes are not always possible, sometimes it takes a bit of creativity. Good that highly sensitive people have a lot of it.

Is it a curse or a blessing to be highly sensitive?

Horvath: That’s a good question. I would say it’s both. Highly sensitive people perceive life intensely, have a deep sense of feeling and a high level of empathy. Therefore, one could also say that they are socially gifted.

They even have an advantage in artistic, therapeutic or social professions. But highly sensitive people who do not work in one of these professions can also benefit from their special ability. Their empathetic nature makes them popular (conversational) partners and friends.

On the other hand, it is important to know that this ability can become a major burden in an unfavorable environment, which is why highly sensitive people are more likely to suffer from mental disorders such as burnout. Let’s stay with the image of the orchid: If I water this plant or keep moving it to different places, it won’t cope as well as a fern.

How can relatives support highly sensitive people?

Horvath: I think it’s important to delete sentences like “Now don’t be so rude” or “Grow a thicker skin.” Such comments are hurtful and not helpful at all. Of course it can be exhausting when a family member is highly sensitive, but there are better strategies to deal with it.

Acceptance is the most important basis for a more pleasant togetherness. Other people perceive situations differently. There is no right or wrong. The needs are correspondingly different and it is important that everyone has enough space to fulfill them. The best way to support highly sensitive people is to sometimes simply leave them alone, i.e. to accept their temporary social withdrawal.