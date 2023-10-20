High Support for Animal Welfare Among Europeans, Eurobarometer Survey Finds

According to a Eurobarometer survey, the welfare of animals is considered “essential” by more than eight out of ten Europeans. The study reveals that 84% of Europeans believe that farm animals should have better protection in their countries, while a similar number (83%) support limiting the transport time of animals. Additionally, 74% of the respondents are in favor of enhancing the welfare of companion animals.

The figures for Spain align with the EU average, with 80% of Spanish respondents stating that farm animals should receive better protection, 83% supporting the limitation of travel time for live animals, and 74% advocating for increased protection for pets.

Moreover, the survey highlights that over 90% of Europeans believe that farming and husbandry practices should meet basic ethical requirements. These requirements include providing animals with adequate space, food, and water, as well as creating suitable environments such as mud or straw, while ensuring proper management practices.

The Eurobarometer survey also shows significant concern about the welfare of animals in slaughterhouses, with three-quarters of respondents considering the practice of killing male chicks after birth as “unacceptable”. In Spain, 87% of those surveyed also expressed high concern for animals in slaughterhouses, closely aligned with the EU average.

Regarding certain practices, a majority of participants expressed support for a ban on removing certain parts of animals’ bodies, such as tails, ears, or beaks, unless it is strictly necessary and conducted under anesthesia.

The survey also highlights attitudes towards fur farming, with 57% of respondents believing it should be strictly prohibited in the EU, while 32% think it should be maintained under improved welfare conditions.

On the issue of food imports from non-EU countries, 84% of Europeans believe that the current situation for animals should change. They either support applying EU animal welfare standards to food imports or labeling food according to the applied standards.

Interestingly, despite high food prices during the time of the survey, 60% of respondents indicated that they would be willing to pay more for products from environmentally friendly agricultural systems that prioritize animal welfare.

The Eurobarometer survey was conducted in March 2023, with 26,376 participants from the 27 EU Member States and various social and demographic backgrounds. Currently, the European Commission is working on reviewing EU legislation on animal welfare, and a proposal on the protection of animals during transport will be presented in December 2023.

