High temperatures: Pregnant women can survive the summer heat with nine tips

The number on the thermometer keeps rising and makes everyone sweat. Pregnant women in particular struggle with the heat. Read here how women can endure the summer better despite having a baby bump.

Sun, summer, pregnancy! What sounds like a midsummer night’s fairy tale can quickly become a nightmare. Especially when summer shows its hottest side.

If the thermometer rises above 30 degrees, heavily pregnant women in particular can reach their limits. Circulatory problems, water retention and sweating included.

The cycle works in pregnancy for two

Pregnant women sweat more quickly, especially in the first and second trimester of pregnancy. The reason for this are the hormone changes that ensure improved blood circulation. This is necessary in order to pump a larger amount of blood (around 1.5 liters more) through the body in order to supply both the mother-to-be and the unborn child with sufficient oxygen.

It gets even more strenuous for the body in the final stretch of pregnancy. In the last two months, every movement takes much more strength than at the beginning. No wonder the baby is big, takes up a lot of space, is heavy and causes the mother’s organs to be crushed. Now the metabolism and the circulatory system have to work for two.

We have tips that not only make life easier for pregnant women, but also make their heavy legs easier.

Drink plenty of water – but not too cold

Water is not an insider tip when it’s hot. But the decisive factor is the water temperature. Lukewarm water provides cooling both externally and internally. Pregnant women are advised to take lukewarm showers several times a day if necessary and to drink at least two liters of lukewarm lemon water. If you like peppermint, you can add fresh peppermint to the lemon water.

Additional tip for in between: Run cool water over legs and forearms.

That’s it for water retention

Water retention in the legs increases, especially in the last weeks of pregnancy. Regular exercise helps to prevent this. The cool morning and evening hours are best for this. A short walk is enough.

During the day, pregnant women should put their feet up from time to time and shower off with cool water in between or cool them down with damp towels. This allows the blood to circulate better, has a relaxing and decongestant effect.

The perfect summer outfit during pregnancy

This does not only apply to pregnant women: wearing light and airy clothing made of natural fibers that is as loose as possible and not tight is a noticeable benefit. Light colors reflect light much better than dark fabrics, which conduct heat directly to the skin.

If that’s not enough: a fine breeze from the fan cools you down more gently than an air conditioner.

Extra sun protection for pregnant women

A high sun protection factor is always important. During pregnancy, however, dermatologists also recommend a mineral filter because hormones make the skin even more sensitive to light. For this reason, pregnant women ride best if they also wear a hat with good UV protection.

Off to the water

Attention water rats: Swimming during pregnancy is not only advisable, but really healthy. Thanks to the buoyancy, the heavy baby bump feels weightless. It is best for pregnant women to just float very lightly or swim very leisurely and slowly.

insider tip: While the outdoor pools are completely full, you can easily move swimming to the indoor pool. I bet you’ll have this one almost all to yourself.

Salt!

A old wives’ tale that has been around for a long time says that pregnant women in particular should eat as little salt as possible. Today we know: It’s all humbug!

If the body is deprived of salt, it binds the existing water even more into the tissue. So continue to season as usual, unless the doctor advises otherwise.

Take lots of breaks

Pregnant women should take a cue from Southerners who choose early morning or late evening activities. When the midday sun burns, they retreat to the coolest possible home, where they do what would do us all so good: sleep!

Sleeping can be difficult, especially in the last few weeks before the birth. If it’s still hot at night, or if the baby is lying on its bladder or has hiccups, rest is almost impossible. At this point, we all the more advocate an extensive pregnancy siesta!

Oils cool the skin

Most mothers-to-be know very quickly after the positive pregnancy test that pregnant women should take care of their stomachs with almond oil at an early age. The oil ensures that the skin remains very supple despite the stretching.

But what many do not know: If you also want to refresh your legs, you should use rosemary or lemon oil. It is best to spread it on the still damp skin. Smells good, keeps your legs fresh and gives you a cool feeling, in the truest sense of the word.

Move excursions indoors

When do we ever have time to visit a museum during the week? Or a nice chilled mall? Or your favorite shop around the corner? Exactly, never! All the more so when it’s so hot outside that we prefer to stay indoors when it’s cool.

