Attention to the alteration of transaminases: an increase of this value could signal an infectious pathology.

The transaminases are the enzymes responsible for proper metabolic functioning. In fact, they deal with disposing of the excess of amino acids, transforming them into molecules useful for the body, or converting them into additional amino acids that are more usable by the body. Mainly present in the liver, transaminases are also contained by the heart and muscles; any damage to the tissues determines its release into the bloodstream, and this is often interpreted as an important one alert.

In this case, in most cases, high transaminase values ​​indicate liver diseases, such as hepatitis and hepatic infarcts. In a very particular case, however, they can also indicate the onset of one rather viral pathologyalthough not lethal: we find out what it is.

High transaminases: If the liver is healthy, it could be mononucleosis

Therefore, excluding any pathologies affecting the liver, high transaminase values ​​could be the alarm light for one mononucleosis in place. This viral disease is also called “kissing disease”, and for a very specific reason. The virus is in fact transmitted through exchange of saliva, but also thanks to sneezing and coughing. The contagiousness is often of moderate diffusion, and mononucleosis mainly afflicts children and young adults. In fact, most people develop antibodies with age to block the infection.

Mononucleosis: here are the other main symptoms

The most easily recognizable symptoms to identify the onset of this pathology are also configured in plaques in the throat, excessive night sweats, swelling and swelling of the neck, fever, pharyngitis, adenitis and pain in the spleen. Furthermore, the lymph nodes tend to swell especially in the throat area, and fatigue and asthenia easily occur. In more rare cases, they can appear jaundice, sudden weight loss, dysphagia, diarrhea and even meningitis.

If symptoms normally tend to disappear within a couple of weeks, persistent manifestations of the spleen must be carefully monitored by your doctor. This organ could in fact swell, causing unpleasant symptoms to affected patients.

In fact, mononucleosis is not a potentially dangerous disease, but a compromised immune system it can lead to far worse complications. We therefore recommend that you carefully read your blood tests and, in case of high transaminases, together with the presence of the aforementioned symptoms, request a immediate medical consultation.