High triglycerides, never eat these foods

Triglycerides should always be kept under control. To maintain adequate triglyceride levels, you need to follow a healthy diet. Foods to avoid.

Eating is one of the few pleasures in life. In a day full of stress and frenzy, the moment you sit down at the table is one of the most beautiful and pleasant. After all, who doesn’t like to eat? Italian cuisine offers a wide range of dishes not only to cook but also to taste. From North to South, in fact, the regions of the Belpaese manage to amaze with their typical dishes.

Eggplant parmigiana, pizza, tortellini, Milanese cutlet and orecchiette with turnip tops: in short, all palates can be satisfied. How to resist such delicacies? However, if eating is a pleasure in life, it is also true that it must be done in moderation. The watchword when you sit down at the table should be precisely: moderation. A moderation that should already start in the kitchen, when preparing certain dishes.

Exaggerating with seasonings, or even worse with salt, is certainly not a good habit. Eating must never mean overeating, also because it affects our health. In fact, it is good to always keep under control cholesterol and triglycerides, also to avoid much more serious problems. A healthy lifestyle, with regular physical activity are valuable allies against dyslipidemia, or high levels of triglycerides in the blood.

High triglycerides and foods to avoid

As good as it is to eat, it is even more important to stay healthy. Therefore it would be right to perform a periodic check to verify the level of blood values. Cholesterol, triglycerides and blood sugar should never exceed levels considered normal. In fact, if one of these values ​​should be high, it would be good to run for cover immediately.

Triglyceride levels to be defined as normal must never exceed 175 mg/dl. However among the 175 and 885 mg/dl are referred to as mild hypertriglyceridemia. Should they also exceed this threshold, it will be good to bear in mind that there may be consequences. In fact, people with this type of dyslipidemia may be more at risk of stroke, heart disease and pancreatitis. So a healthy diet can be a valid ally. First of all it must be said that fries and desserts should be avoided.



Prefer olive oil and linseed oil as a dressing. It will be good to include fish in your diet, as it is a source of omega 3. Space also for seasonal vegetables and fruit, but also for dried fruit, lean meats and low-fat dairy products. Wine should not be eliminated from the table, but it must be drunk in moderation, as it is still an alcoholic beverage.

