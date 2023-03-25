They really exist in the world lots of dietssometimes for problems that some people have throughout their lives (such as celiac disease) and other times for problems related to being in overweight or even underweight.

Between these they say there is also one that instead concerns those who have a problem related to high triglycerideswhich when they are in too high quantities in the blood can lead to very serious consequences.

So let’s see what is recommended to eat or avoid if you have this type of problem.

High triglycerides: what are the causes and foods to avoid

When we talk about triglycerideswe are referring in this case to a form of grasso which is stored as energy reserve in our body. Even if it is therefore necessary for the well being of our body, having triglycerides that are too high can lead to different Health problems and symptoms like severe abdominal pains e jaundice.

The cause that can lead to an increase in triglycerides are many, in fact we have first of all the use of some types of drugsbut also factors that may depend on us, such as a bad diet with too many carbohydrates, sugars and fats, sedentary lifestyle, smoke e alcoholor hereditary factors related to genetics.

Per avoid therefore, if triglycerides increase too much, care must be taken certain types of foodcome spirits and white sugar, but also sausages and cheeses high in saturated fat, fatty dressings such as burro e pannayogurt intero, sweets vari, ready foods (which contain a lot of salt and fat), sugary drinksfast-food and so on.

What to eat and tips for an optimal diet

After talking about the foods to avoid, let’s now move on to to list I cibi which, however, they are recommended for those who have high triglycerides, on the premise that it is recommended first of all to consume five meals in one daythree mains and two snacks, stay hydrated (1,5/2 liters per day of liquids) e chew many times the food.

As for the recommended foods we have: fish like the salmon, vegetables both cooked and raw, cereals various types including bread, pasta and rice, defatted cold cuts, White meat, legumessemi-skimmed milk and yoghurt, fresh cheeseslittle red meat and no fat, fresh fruit and as condiments vegetable oils.

There are also determined firings which is recommended avoidas the frying eh braisedwhile it is good prefer cooking at ovenin panat the grill and so on. Finally you have to remember that only diet alone is not enoughfor example you also have to carry out physical activity regularly and if possible stop smoking.

Read also: Almond mom, Gwyneth Paltrow’s highly criticized diet: here’s what it’s all about