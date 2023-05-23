High triglycerides, how to fight them – Microbiology Italy

Triglycerides are fats present in the blood introduced with food, only a small part are produced by the liver.

Knowing the values ​​of triglycerides in the blood, together with total cholesterol, LDL and HDL, allows to establish an individual’s risk of developing cardiovascular diseases. In fact, high triglyceride values ​​indicate a greater propensity to contract diseases such as stroke, heart attack, atherosclerosis.

The term “high triglycerides” refers to the medical condition of hypertriglyceridemia, which is a high concentration of triglycerides in the blood. A high value is around 200 mg/dl.

Causes of high triglycerides

Among the main causes of high triglycerides, in addition to the genetic ones (determined by familiarity alone), we find the secondary ones, namely:

sedentary lifestyle;

overweight, obesity or metabolic disorders such as metabolic syndrome;

incorrect eating habits and, above all, an excessive consumption of simple and refined sugars;

cigarette smoke;

diabetes mellitus;

kidney disease, such as nephrotic syndrome and kidney failure;

the constant use of beta-blocker drugs, corticosteroids, diuretics, retinoids, etc.

Nutrition and lifestyle to adopt

It is important to bring the triglyceride values ​​back within the limits, adopting a healthy lifestyle as soon as possible. It is therefore necessary to intervene in the change of eating habits and physical activity.

In the case of mild cases, the values ​​can return to normal only by changing one’s lifestyle. If this is not the case and you are dealing with more serious cases, you need to associate targeted pharmacological therapy with nutrition and physical activity. This is why you should always contact your doctor and a food professional to be able to act in the most appropriate way possible.

Allowed foods

The first tip is to maintain an adequate body weight, following a balanced diet and exercising. In the diet, prefer the consumption of fish, at least 2-3 times a week, especially those rich in omega-3 such as sardines, mackerel, salmon. Green light also for legumes and cereals.

The consumption of foods rich in saturated fats, such as dairy products and above all fatty meat, should be reduced as much as possible. Furthermore, the consumption of alcohol and snacks, packaged baked goods and snacks must be avoided.

Lifestyles

As previously mentioned, those with high triglycerides must significantly reduce, if not completely eliminate, the consumption of alcohol and spirits. In fact, alcohol is the cause of high levels of triglycerides and cholesterol, as well as causing numerous damages to the liver.

Smoking must also be avoided, as it tends to decrease the levels of HDL cholesterol (or good cholesterol), in favor of LDL cholesterol and triglycerides, which increase.

In addition to eliminating these behaviors, it is very important to have an active lifestyle, based on movement. It is therefore good not to lose the habit of doing physical activity even when you have returned to your ideal weight, avoiding moments of sedentary lifestyle.

