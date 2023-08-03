High triglycerides: what to eat and what to avoid, all precautions

Triglycerides play a crucial role in providing the body with energy, but when they get too high, they can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease.

I triglycerides they play a vital role in the body. They provide energy and act as an insulator to keep us warm. However, when blood levels become too much tallcan build up in the arteries, increasing the risk of several pathologies. At the same time, too low triglyceride levels can indicate malnutrition or liver problems. Balance is key: keeping them within a stable range is crucial to good health.

These lipids, present in our blood, derive mainly from our diet and play fundamental roles in the body: they provide energy, contribute to the structure of cells and act as thermal insulators, making up the majority of our adipose tissue. However, when i triglyceride levels in the blood exceed the norm, the risk of cardiovascular diseases and other health problems increases. It is therefore of the utmost importance monitor them regularly, adopting a healthy lifestyle to keep them under control.

How to lower high triglycerides: here are some simple tips

To keep your triglyceride levels balanced, there are two main things you need to pay attention to: the power supply e physical activity. Opt for a healthy diet, rich in water and essential nutrients, capable of promoting overall well-being. Reduce the consumption of simple sugars, favor instead fiber-rich foods and limit trans fats. Include sources of omega-3s, vitamin C, and antioxidants in your diet to support heart health and fight free radicals.

Here are some simple tips to lower high triglycerides – tantasalute.it

Choose a form of regular exercise that you enjoy, such as a relaxing walk, an energizing run, or a fun activity at the gym. Also, when we consume more calories than we burn, the excess is converted into triglycerides and stored in fatty tissue for future use. This imbalance can lead tohypertriglyceridemia, an alteration in triglyceride levels in the blood. Then reduce. calorie intake from simple sugars and saturated fats, while increasing physical activity.

In some cases, when triglyceride levels are very high or do not respond to lifestyle changes, a Pharmacological treatment. However, remember that it is always important to consult a doctor before starting any type of therapy, whether pharmacological or natural, to make sure it is safe and effective for your specific health situation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

