High uric acid: the risk factor to watch for the onset of dementia or Parkinson’s

Gout, which is often referred to as hyperuricemia, is the most common form of inflammatory arthritis, affecting between 1% and 4% of the population. Gout is the result of the deposition of monosodium urate crystals in the joints and periarticular tissues, which subsequently leads to an inflammatory reaction, swelling and pain. Recent studies have made conflicting observations about the relationship between gout and neurodegenerative diseases. For example, some observational studies have reported that gout is associated with a reduced risk of dementia, particularly Alzheimer’s disease, while Mendelian randomization studies have not confirmed these findings. A history of gout has also been shown to increase the risk of stroke. These contradictory results underscore the need for further studies, especially those involving brain structure analysis, to better understand the relationship between gout and neurodegenerative diseases.

It should be emphasized that the prevalence of gout today is not like that of the past: today high uric acid rarely results in the appearance of painful wheals in the extremities, especially in the feet. It is much more likely to be discovered during routine medical checkups and treated with urate-lowering drugs such as allopurinol and febuxostat. High uric acid has been associated with insulin resistance and oxidative stress, especially affecting the endothelium of blood vessels. Given that the latest findings state that both brain cell glucose metabolism and arterial blood circulation are compromised before senile dementia appears, understanding how uric acid toxicity is exerted in the brain is crucial. New research enrolled volunteers aged 40-69 from the United Kingdom Biobank (UKB) study between 2006 and 2010. A subset of these patients underwent imaging, including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of the brain.

The serum levels of all participants were estimated at study entry. The MRI findings were used to determine whether causal relationships could explain the observed associations with brain structure. One-sample (gout) and two-sample (urate) linear MRI assessments were also performed using summary statistics obtained from European participants. A total of 11,735 participants with gout were included in the ongoing study, 1,165 of whom underwent brain imaging. Approximately 31% of all gout patients were currently being treated with urate-lowering drugs. Most gout patients were elderly and male. Notably, urate levels in male gout patients were positively correlated with alcohol intake. During the follow-up period, 3,126 participants reported dementia, with gout patients twice as likely to die as controls.

Urate levels were inversely associated with overall brain, gray matter, white matter, and high CSF volumes. In fact, gout has been found to exert the same impact on overall gray matter volume as is observed when comparing brain scans of a healthy individual to those of an individual two years older. Some of the specific gray matter regions of the brain affected by gout included the cerebellum, pons, and midbrain. Similarly, white matter regions, including the fornix, showed higher mean diffusivity and lower fractional anisotropy in patients with gout. A history of gout and high serum urate levels were also associated with a greater degree of iron deposition in the bilateral putamen and caudate structures of the basal ganglia. Not coincidentally, these cell clusters are the ones that degenerate in Parkinson’s.

Elevated iron levels within these brain structures may be due to gout-related inflammatory processes or low urinary iron excretion, as controlling renal function has been found to reduce this association. Gout was positively associated with dementia, particularly vascular dementia (the most common form of senile dementia), with the highest risk of a dementia diagnosis occurring in the first three years after a gout diagnosis. However, the researchers did not observe any classic imaging markers of Alzheimer’s disease or vascular dementia in the brains of gout patients. Most likely the cellular abnormalities at this stage are not yet severe enough to compromise the vitality and trophism of the brain tissue. However, these data may provide new insights into the different pathways involved in the pathogenesis of neurodegenerative diseases that can be used to identify new therapeutic targets.

By Dr. Gianfrancesco Cormaci, PhD, specialist in Clinical Biochemistry.

