The die is cast. Deputy Minister of Economy,Maurice Leo, announced that the tax reform will arrive at the Council of Ministers next week. It is by far the most important measure that the Melonia government will take this year. The declared objective is to reduce the burden of taxes and the pressure of the tax authorities on citizens and businesses. We will go from four to three personal income tax rates. There are two hypotheses on the table. One more expensive: 23%, 27% and 43%, cost 10 billion. A less expensive one: 23%, 33% and 43%, cost 6 billion. But the central point, as with all tax reforms, will concern its financing.