Higher risk of infection from Long Covid? That’s what experts say

Shortness of breath, difficulty concentrating, exhaustion and sleep problems – the possible long-term health consequences of a corona infection can significantly reduce the quality of life of those affected.

The latest findings from researchers at Capital Medical University in Beijing (China) are likely to be all the more unpleasant for them. After all, the scientists found in a study that those affected by Long Covid have an increased risk of reinfection with Sars-CoV-2 and new Long Covid symptoms.

Long Covid patients are said to have a higher risk of reinfection

The longitudinal study, which has now been published in the specialist journal “The Lancet Respiratory Medicine”, involved 1,359 people who were infected with Covid-19 in Wuhan at the beginning of the pandemic in spring 2020 and had to be treated in hospital. The researchers led by Hui Zhang carried out an annual follow-up examination until 2022 and initiated a third one after the omicron wave in winter 2022.

Zhang and his colleagues discovered that 76 percent of study participants who had developed Long Covid were reinfected during the omicron wave. Of the study participants who did not have Long Covid, only 66 percent were. However, in the control group – i.e. a group of randomly selected people without corona infections – 83 percent of the test subjects became infected.

After the Omicron infection, 62 percent of Long Covid patients reported new or worse symptoms. This was only the case for 41 percent of the people without Long Covid and 40 percent of the test subjects in the control group.

Chinese researchers used several research methods

However, the scientists determined the presence of an omicron infection using different methods. On the one hand, they used antigen and PCR tests, and on the other hand, they diagnosed the infection based on symptoms after contact with an infected person.

If the infections were only determined using a molecular test, a completely different picture emerged: at 39 percent and 40 percent, the reinfection rates for those affected by Long Covid and people without long-term health consequences hardly differed from each other.

Doctors consider the significance of the Corona study to be “insufficient”

Against this background, doctors view these study findings critically. “On closer inspection, these data are not without problems,” says Prof. Dr. Onur Boyman, Director of the Clinic for Immunology at the University Hospital Zurich in a press release from “Science Media Center”.

What is particularly striking is the difference between the percentages of omicron infection cases detected by symptoms and by molecular tests. “Obviously, a specific antigen or PCR test allows a more objective – and therefore ‘fairer’ – diagnosis than clinical assessment in a person who either already has a Covid-19-related diagnosis such as Long-Covid, which influences the assessing doctor can or not,” says the Swiss clinic director.

In addition, the omicron infection rate in the control group is higher than in the Long Covid patients, “which in turn calls into question the claim that those affected by Long Covid are more susceptible to re-infections with Sars-CoV-2.”

Results cannot be transferred to the population

The doctor also expresses criticism of the selection of test subjects. Ultimately, people who had to be hospitalized due to their severe corona disease would have a higher risk of Long Covid. Therefore, “these results cannot be applied to the general population, the majority of which have never required hospitalization for a Sars-CoV-2 infection,” says Boyman.

In his opinion, the evidence from the study that Long Covid patients become ill with Corona again more quickly and develop long-term consequences is “insufficient”.

Few antibodies and vaccination behavior can have an influence

Julian Schulze zur Wiesch, senior physician in the infectious diseases section and head of the outpatient center for viral hepatology at the University Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf, also believes that the study provides “no or only a few immunological data to support this hypothesis”.

According to the press release from “Science Media Center”, the senior physician also emphasizes that the findings on the test subjects cannot easily be transferred to the general population.

One can only speculate as to whether and why those affected by Long Covid may be more susceptible to reinfections. “For example, some patients with Long Covid were infected particularly early and already had lower titers at the time of the Omicron variant [Menge an Antikörpern]. Vaccination behavior and many other – unknown – variables may also have an influence,” says Schulze zur Wiesch.

Hamburg senior doctor reassures Long Covid patients

Although the study results are “a little too pointed”, this important hypothesis must be tested in further experimental studies.

“In everyday life, however, I would warn that patients with Long Covid symptoms now have additional fears after reading this study,” says the doctor. He points to the general benign long-term course of some corona sequelae in unvaccinated patients, such as lung function.

“The positive influence of vaccinations on the course of reinfections and our knowledge of the correct use of antiviral medications must be taken into account when it comes to the topics of reinfection, long Covid and immune protection. They have greater meaning in practice.”

Tips for those affected by Long Covid

Long Covid is different for each person affected. Therefore, the treatment methods are also different. In addition to medically prescribed therapies, Long Covid patients can also do something for their well-being independently, within their means.

Healthy eating

A balanced diet helps the body regain its strength after a corona infection. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends the consumption of fruit, vegetables, nuts, legumes, whole grain products, but also lean meat, fish, eggs and dairy products, and the consumption of salt and sugar and fat should be reduced too drink a lot is important – ideally six to eight glasses a day

Smell and taste training

If the sense of smell or taste is gone after an infection, those affected can train their senses again during smell training. Long Covid patients smell the scent of lemons, roses, cloves or eucalyptus twice a day for 20 seconds during taste training. Those affected experiment (in moderation). Lemon juice, fresh herbs and spices such as chili to give your dishes more spice

Reduced consumption of alcohol and coffee

According to the medical portal “AWMF”, coffee and alcohol can cause sleep disorders and unbalance the immune system

Stop smoking

Nicotine increases blood pressure, irritates the respiratory tract and worsens lung function, which can worsen all Long Covid symptoms

Exercises for shortness of breath

Many Long Covid patients suffer from shortness of breath, which can cause panic. It is important to stay calm. Breathing can be made easier again using certain postures and techniques

Concentration training

Concentration and memory problems, also known as “brain fog,” are a problem for many patients. Some strategies can help. Reduce distractions: retreat to a quiet room and/or use earplugs to work or complete other tasks in a timely manner plan: activities are best carried out when you are less exhausted, for example taking plenty of breaks after getting up. Give incentives: when you have completed a task, reward yourself – with a piece of chocolate, a walk or watching TV. Use assistance: calendar or notes support your memory

Physical activity

Due to long courses of illness or hospital stays, muscle strength and endurance can decrease. In order to regain these, it is advisable to start physical activity slowly depending on your health condition and your doctor’s advice – the exhaustion may worsen with even slight exercise

Share and seek help

Don’t be ashamed: talk openly about your Long Covid illness and your symptoms. Family, friends and acquaintances will support you, be it mentally or in organizing everyday life, at doctor’s visits, etc. You can also exchange ideas with those affected in self-help groups help

