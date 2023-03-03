A popcorn machine is a real eye-catcher and the highlight of a birthday party or a movie night. Of course you can also prepare popcorn in a pan with a lid or in a pot, but the right one Temperature finding it is often a big challenge and the result is usually burnt corn kernels. However, this problem can easily be avoided with a popcorn machine.

The advantages of a popcorn machine:

A good machine is available from around 20 euros. As already mentioned, the risk of burning the corn kernels in the popcorn machine is very low. In addition, the popcorn produced in most machines is completely low in calories and fat-free, since no cooking oil is used. This is a real plus for people who are health conscious.

In the following table we present you four different popcorn machines with very good ratings.

