HIIT: This workout improves your chances of recovery after surgery

Shorter hospital stays and fewer complications after surgery. According to Australian researchers, you have it in your own hands. The scientists at the University of Otago now determined that exercise has this effect. They published their results in the journal Surgery.

The team analyzed a total of twelve studies. 800 patients treated there had completed high-intensity interval training before an operation. Various types of major operations were part of the investigation. So those that lasted longer than two hours or where a blood loss of more than 500 milliliters was expected. Interventions were treated

Liver Lung Abdomen and Intestines

and urological surgeries. The average age was 66 years in the operated group and 67 years in the control group.

Exercising before surgery reduces complications and length of hospital stay

The team, led by study leader Kari Clifford, concluded: “We found that high-intensity interval training (HITT) is safe and effective for surgical patients. A HIIT program can significantly improve a patient’s fitness within four to six weeks, thereby reducing postoperative complications and length of stay.”

Sport before the operation ensured

that postoperative Complications decreased by 56 percent and that patient on average stayed in the hospital three days less.

“All of these results suggest that a period, even as short as four weeks, of high-intensity interval training prior to surgery can significantly improve patient outcomes and provide significant benefits for all patient populations,” Clifford said.

The background: Improved fitness ensures that the body absorbs oxygen better. He can transport it better into muscles and organs, which means that they are less stressed and heal faster.

Clifford’s team is now working to ensure that doctors recommend such a training program to patients before operations. The next step would be to figure out how to implement such programs as they could be expensive across the board. However, it is true: “Funding these programs can save money in the long term by reducing the costs of hospitalizations and surgical complications.” can really improve health outcomes in the surgical context.”

However, make sure to talk to a doctor beforehand, especially if you are still a beginner. Because the HIITs are very demanding and can otherwise possibly lead to injuries.

HIIT – how it works

“HIIT consists of short, high-intensity workouts alternated with periods of low-intensity recovery,” defines the Academy for Sport and Health. “The high-intensity interval training aims to improve metabolic activity, strengthen muscles and strengthen the cardiovascular system.”

Examples of such training can be found here:

