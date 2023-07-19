Hiking and cycling in the Elm-Lappwald nature park and the Asse | > – Guide – Travel

Status: 07/17/2023 09:46 a.m

Northern Germany’s largest beech forest, an interesting hiking area and a Romanesque cathedral: that’s what the Elm near Braunschweig has to offer. Together with the Lappwald it forms a nature park.

Riddle friends know it as a ridge near Braunschweig with three letters: Elm. Its peaks protrude up to a good 320 meters from the mostly flat landscape on the former inner-German border. Beech trees cover almost the entire area of ​​the ridge, which is around 25 kilometers long and only a few kilometers wide. The Elm is considered to be the largest beech forest in northern Germany and is part of the extensive Elm-Lappwald Nature Park.

On foot and by bike through the forest

Ponds are ideal as resting places on an Elm hike.

Dozens of marked hiking trails criss-cross the hilly landscape, many of which have been laid out as circular routes starting from trail parking lots. A particularly popular destination is the Reitlingstal on the west side of the Elm. Mountain bikers and other cyclists will also find exciting routes of varying difficulty. There are only places at the edge of the forest, because the Elm is almost uninhabited, only a few country roads lead through it.

Discover the nature park with apps

The Elm-Lappwald tourism community offers several free tour apps for hikers and cyclists to get to know the nature park and find interesting places and sights along the route, including a multi-day bike tour app and a mountain bike app. With the hiking stamp app, families can interactively collect stamps and information stickers on 34 routes.

Elm-Lappwald: A nature park with two forests

The Elm-Lappwald Nature Park also includes Lappwald, some of which is already in Saxony-Anhalt. Around 50 percent of the 470 square kilometer park are nature or landscape protection areas. An approximately 100 km long Four Forests circular hiking trail connects the forest areas of Elm and Lappwald with the Elz and the Dorn.

Lappwaldsee: tourism project of the future

Helmstedt lies to the west of the Lappwald. In the south of the former inner-German border town, the Lappwaldsee is being built on the site of a former opencast mine. The huge leisure lake with its many water sports facilities is set to become a tourist attraction in the region.

Hiking to the Bismarck Tower in Asse

A few kilometers west of the Elm lies the small Asse mountain range. The name became known in connection with an underground storage facility for nuclear waste. The Asse is also a beautiful hiking area with lots of beech forest. A ten-kilometer circular hiking trail begins in Wittmar and first leads along Liebesallee to the Bismarck Tower. Continue past the Asseburg ruins to the east side of the Asse.

Königslutter and the Kaiserdom

A monumental structure: the Imperial Cathedral in Königslutter

A good starting point for a visit to the region is the town of Königslutter on the northern edge of the Elm. In addition to a stroll through the medieval town center with small streets and beautiful half-timbered houses, a visit to the Imperial Cathedral is worthwhile. In 1135 Lothar von Süpplingenburg, then German Emperor, donated the church. It is considered one of the most important Romanesque buildings in Lower Saxony.

The lion portal and the hunting frieze on the main apse as well as the cloister are particularly worth seeing. The centuries-old Kaiser Lothar linden tree stands near the cathedral. It is one of the oldest linden trees in Lower Saxony and is said to have been planted in the year construction of the cathedral began.

Experience history in the Museum FEMO and in the Palaeon in Schöningen

The museum in Schöningen takes its visitors into the world of the Stone Age.

The Ostfalen open-air and adventure museum – FEMO for short – also has its headquarters in Königslutter. It shows visitors the natural and cultural history of the area. Since special fossils and layers of earth are repeatedly found there, the entire region is certified as a Geopark. It is also the site of the discovery of the so-called Schöninger spears, which were discovered in 1994 in a lignite opencast mine at the south-eastern point of the Elm near the town of Schöningen. The research museum Schöningen Palaeon shows the approximately 300,000 year old hunting weapons and takes visitors back to the past.

Map: Elm-Lappwald region

