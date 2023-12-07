hired without minimum professional requirements, hospital pharmacist returns 170 thousand euros

I Carabinieri of the NAS of Caserta have executed an “ante causam” precautionary seizure decree for an amount of €171,911/33, issued by the Court of Auditors – Regional Jurisdictional Section for Campania, against a pharmacist already in service at the ASL of Caserta.

The provision arose from an initiative investigation conducted by the NAS Carabinieri as part of a check on the regularity of the employment relationship established by the pharmacist with the ASL, which made it possible to demonstrate that the recipient of the provision, thanks to the presentation of a false specialization diploma in “hospital pharmacy”, had been hired in absence of the minimum professional requirements set out in the notice, giving rise to a “sine titulo” employment relationship with the organization which lasted approximately 5 years and was only interrupted following the discovery of the scam by the investigators.

In particular, it was ascertained that the recipient of the provision had participated in a public selection, based on qualifications and interview, for the recruitment of 3 pharmacists specializing in “territorial pharmacy”, announced by the ASL of Caserta in 2018 and lasting a period of year.

Following this selection, she was hired starting from September of the same year and with three annual renewals she was kept in service until the start of the investigative activities, which led the ASL to terminate the relationship from November 2022.

To participate in the competition, the interested party had declared that she possessed the required specialization, also providing a copy, with certification of conformity, of the university qualification which later turned out to be false. The measure was also notified to third-party debtor institutions and bodies.