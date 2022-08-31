It is a heartbreaking story that of a little dog who was abandoned in conditions of visible and advanced state of malnutrition and dehydration tied up and hidden in the bushes now fighting between life and death.

Is called Oslo the little dog that was found by some passers-by in a street a Blanc-Mesnilthe dog of only 4 years was reduced to obscene conditions and the association Action Protection Animale was immediately contacted for iIntervene and do what you can for the poor little dog.

The dog was exhausted skin and bones and was in a sort of limbo suspended between life and deaththe dog also had some very serious infected wounds on the rear that they were causing him an unspeakable suffering.

On the site of the association was immediately fundraising started to provide for his treatment and rehabilitation.

Abandoned tied up in the bushes, he now fights between life and death

The French bulldog named Oslo just 4 years old had been seen by passersby a Blanc-Mesnil, Seine-Saint-Denis Neighbor Paris that they had noticed not only the terrible conditions of the little dog, but also the fact that the little one was tied with a rope to some bushes that prevented him from moving, causing it to remain stationary in that exact point, where there was no food or water, also taking away the possibility of being able to go away and seek help, to drink or find food.

According to the association that is looking after the dog, the puppy could be identified by the collar he wore at the time of the discovery, but at the moment of contacting the owners, the gentlemen fell from the clouds claiming to have lost the dog about 2 years earlier and never found it againamong other things, its former owners no longer live in the region where the dog was found for some time.

Initially, the dog’s spouses did not seem very interested in the dog’s health Oslobut then they showed up at the police station for get more information on the case.

Anne-Claire Chauvancypresident of Action protection animal he would have made it known that he had filed a complaint for neglect and cruelty, and currently he is financing both the hospitalization and the care of the poor little dog.

The poor little dog has injuries severe and very deep infectedthe dog will have to stay for at least two weeks in the veterinary clinic and several checks will be performed on himeven if from the first analyzes it appears that the conditions of the puppy are very serious.

“The vet told us that there were two possible hypotheses: either he has not been fed for three weeks, or he is suffering from chronic malnutrition. He also has gangrenous wounds and very long claws, which shows that he’s probably been locked up in one place for a while. “ explained the president of the association, poor Oslo is fighting between life and death.