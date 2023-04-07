By: VirgilioNews | Posted on: 07-04-2023 13:49 – Last update: 07-04-2023 13:56

A dramatic car crash in Florence cost the life of a pensioner. On the morning of Friday 7 April, the impact between the two cars would have caused the overturning of one of the two, ended up in the center of the roadway. The driver, a pensioner aged 77And died instantlywhile the man who was driving the other vehicle is remained unharmed. The victim he was traveling with his dog.





The collision between the two cars

They were traveling in via Marconi a Firenzein the Campo di Marte area, around 7 in the morning on Friday 7 April, when they are collide with each other.

The two cars, a SUV Suzuki it’s a Opelwere at the crossroads with via Galvani when the impact occurred.

Due to the force of the impact, one of the two cars, the Jeep driven by a 77-year-old manYes is overturned occupying the center of the roadway.

It was also inside the SUV the pensioner’s dogwho had taken it in the car with him.

Emergency services on site

An ambulancearrived immediately on the spot, attempted to provide assistance to the two drivers.





For the 77-year-old, however, there was nothing to be done: it is not clear whether the man is died instantly or if his condition was too serious. In any case, attempts to revive him are proved useless.

For a long time he was carried in the street the cardiac massage, but after several minutes the doctors ascertained his death from the injuries sustained in the collision. The Jeep he was traveling in had the canvas roof.

The other driver, who happened to be driving the Opel, is remained unharmed. In fact, he does not appear to have suffered any injuries.





Also the pensioner’s dog was still alive extract from the car in which he traveled with his master.

dynamic investigations

The municipal police are also on site, which has temporarily closed the road traffic for a few hours, until 11.30, to allow rescue operations and the removal of the vehicles involved.

Investigations are also underway to understand the dynamics of facts. For the moment, no communiqués have been released by the municipal police, but it is probable that there was one head-on collision.





It is not yet clear whose they are responsibility for the collision and at the moment it has not been ruled out that the victim may have had a sick while driving.

As reported by the Nation, the bartender of a cafeteria reports having witnessed the terrible scenario of the overturned vehicle. “I’m quite far from that intersection, I didn’t hear any noises. I was struck by the scenario, help arrived immediately and they tried to save that poor gentleman”.



