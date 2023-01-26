Home Health his condition improving
Health

his condition improving

by admin
his condition improving

The conditions of the 56-year-old woman admitted to the Ospedale Maggiore yesterday are improving. The worker was injured around 7.30 pm on Wednesday 25 January after being hit by several metal plates in the building of the company where she works, Profilati in Fossatone di Medicina, in via Galliani. Promptly released by the fire brigade, the woman was first rushed to the hospital in Budrio and then transported by helicopter to the Ospedale Maggiore in Bologna with the maximum severity code. As reported by theAnsahis condition is reported to be improving.

More training and controls to avoid workplace accidents

See also  The railway department takes strict measures to resolutely block the risk of the spread of the epidemic_Prevention and Control

You may also like

Covid, first cases in Italy of the Kraken...

Migraine, at the Crema hospital open day on...

Breast cancer, Europa Donna: “Defining a treatment path...

Piedmont, goodbye to paper medical prescriptions for the...

the discovery of Beijing scientists

Why don’t we have a hepatitis C vaccine...

Report Crea, 30,000 doctors and 250,000 nurses are...

Accident at work in Medicine: woman transported by...

Transplants, from this year organs also travel on...

in Piedmont medicines will be collected at the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy