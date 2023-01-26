The conditions of the 56-year-old woman admitted to the Ospedale Maggiore yesterday are improving. The worker was injured around 7.30 pm on Wednesday 25 January after being hit by several metal plates in the building of the company where she works, Profilati in Fossatone di Medicina, in via Galliani. Promptly released by the fire brigade, the woman was first rushed to the hospital in Budrio and then transported by helicopter to the Ospedale Maggiore in Bologna with the maximum severity code. As reported by theAnsahis condition is reported to be improving.

