Florence, 9 March 2023 – “Does Fedez talk about mental health? It would take more and more influential people to do it”. After much controversy and gossip, the singer Fedez she spoke about her situation and distancing herself from social networks, motivating it with the care of her mental health. Marco Armellini he is the director of the mental health department of the Asl Toscana Centro, and every day he finds himself dealing with an ever-increasing number of problems, involving young people who are getting smaller every year.

Doctor Armellini, has mental health care been strongly affected by the pandemic?

“It is certainly a theme that is attracting more and more young people, with a very rapid growth. We can say that in the decade 2010-2019 the increase in requests from minors for mental health services was increasing by 5% per year. After the pandemic there was a +37% of hospitalizations and a +40% of access to outpatient clinics. It was a real mental pandemic. as someone defined it”.

Is the average age going down?

“A lot, we are witnessing the arrival of the very young now. Not just teenagers, but children. An interesting fact is that before it was mainly males who asked for help, while the number of female requests is significantly increasing”.

What are the most common diseases and problems?

“They are what we call mood regulation. They concern many aspects, from the control of emotions, fear, anger, despair, not feeling able to overcome even trivial difficulties. They are all situations which, if not treated and controlled, risk to degenerate and lead to much more serious things such as self-harm, violence or even suicide.And these are all things that more and more parents and children are faced with”.

Fedez is the last VIP who spoke about mental health, how important is it to provide information?

“Welcome, situations like this are very important. Famous, successful people who decide to come out on their difficulties can only help the many who find themselves experiencing similar situations. We can all encounter difficulties, welcome people who do not they are ashamed to say it, but rather shed light on the topic. Of course it is also very important to talk about when one recovers, which is another fundamental moment to put in the spotlight. Those who have followed and can be listened to must say that one can feel bad, but also that by taking care of yourself you can heal”.