“Mario is fine and plays: he will be able to go to school like other children and lead a life like everyone else”. Father Anduela 34-year-old Albanian engineer, is excited as he talks, for the first time in front of microphones, at the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamothe health conditions of his five-year-old son, to whom he donated part of his own lungundergoing the first living transplant surgery in Italy.

The intervention

“When the doctors asked me if I agreed, I immediately replied: I’m ready. That day I was speechless: it was the most important day of my life because I could have saved my son. There are no words for the emotion I’m feeling», said the parent next to Mario’s wife and mother, Ornela. The transplant, performed last January 17th on Pope John by the team of Dr. Michele Colledan, went well and on February 21st the son – called Mario to protect his identity and for his passion for the game ‘Super Mario Bros’ (he entered the operating room holding the puppet) – he has been discharged and is doing well.

The desire

«I don’t know how to thank what has been done – added the parent, very moved -. Alone I can save a life: this means that we cannot all save the world, but many lives can. Mario knows what happened and only says that he has to heal in order to go back to living a normal life. His first wish was a Lego: he is a big fan. Of course we gave it to him.”

Mom’s words

«My husband is my life and my son is my soul – said mother Ornela moved -: life has many difficulties and we mothers are strong. We have batteries and the charge comes from God. Today Mario plays and eats alone: ​​it’s a great joy. For a mom this is life. However, the road is still long, but we are strong and we are here next to Mario. The first thing Mario asked when he came out of the operating room was: how is dad?”

The doctor who operated on the little one

The odyssey with a happy ending was told by Professor Colledan, director of the transplant department and general surgery 3 of the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital: «When I proposed, at the beginning of the process, the hypothesis of a living transplant, Mario’s family not only never hesitated, but they told me that if I hadn’t proposed it, they would have asked me. The lung is among the most rejected organs, but in this case the child will never reject the father’s lung.” Mario and his family are hosted by the ‘Friends of Pediatrics’ association of Bergamo, as explained by the CEO of the Maria Beatrice Stasi hospital. Father and son are now in good health. After the lung implant, the child was in intensive care for two weeks, then he resumed breathing on his own. For the parent – who has donated 5 of the 19 parts that make up an adult lung – an absolutely normal and risk-free life is now expected, as highlighted by the doctors present.