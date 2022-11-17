Pippo Baudo is one of the best known and most loved conductors on the Italian entertainment scene. Today he is 86 years old and it has been a long time since we have seen him on the small screen, which is why millions of fans are worried about his health conditions. His son Alessandro broke the silence on the famous presenter: let’s find out what he revealed, unbelievable.

Pippo Baudo is one of the conductors who made the history of Italian television. He has conducted highly successful programs, thus becoming an important pillar of the entire panorama of Italian entertainment. Many hope to see him again as soon as possible on the small screen, but today the presenter is 86 years old and his life has changed a lot.

But how is Pippo Baudo? The king of television has long since disappeared from television. A few months ago, there was talk of precarious health conditions on the web. But he was his son Alessandro to clarify: let’s find out what he revealed.

Pippo Baudo today: all the details

Born in 1936, born on 7 June in Militello in Val di Catania. Pippo Baudo made his debut in the 60s in Rai and from that moment his success came after a short time. Throughout your life you have conducted very important programs such as Canzonissima, Domenica in and several editions of San Remo Festival.

In addition, it was he who launched such notable characters as Andrea Bocelli e Laura Pausini. Regarding her private life we ​​know that she was very eventful, in fact, she had 5 partners and two children. Her love life has often been the focus of major gossip magazines.

We haven’t seen the conductor at the helm of any show for a while. Pippo Baudo is 86 years old today and obviously his life has completely changed. It was his son Alessandro who gave news about him: let’s find out what he revealed.

Pippo Baudo: his health conditions

From the love between Pippo Baudo and Mirella Adinolfi Alessandro was born, born in 1962, but recognized only in 1996. Until recently, the eldest lived abroad and recently returned to Italy. According to some, it is a choice linked to the father’s health conditions. We don’t know for sure if this is really the case, however, for the first time, the man declared:

“Dad is 86 years old and no longer a kid. What bothers me is that after some time they keep calling me Pippo Baudo’s secret son. I think it’s time to end it.”

Alessandro was born of one clandestine relationship. His mother was married to another man who, after learning of the betrayal, decided to recognize Alessandro as his son and then moved to Canada.

Years later he discovered the truth and since then Alessandro and Pippo Baudo have never left each other. Their bond has always been strong and important. Now he has settled in Italy to be as close as possible to his father.