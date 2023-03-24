Home Health his photos exhibited for the Italian Association for Cancer Research
A diagnosis of those who suddenly take you by the shoulders, and shake you so much that you don’t understand what’s going on, especially if you’re 25 years old. And then healing, achieved one step at a time, learning that when seen from another perspective, from the top of the mountains, things appear more beautiful and clearer. This is why Sara Varricchione, who will be 27 in less than a month and today can be called a former cancer patient, wants to support research, to help people who are still facing that steep climb.

